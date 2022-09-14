In Rolling Loud, Canadian rappers vying for radio play and stage time find a place to perform.

The affable energy of Toronto rapper Smiley is ahead of him.

Standing outside his trailer, handing out cups and drinks, he takes the time to ask his crew if they need anything, minutes before he takes the main stage of Rolling Loud, an international hip-hop festival that took place in Canada last weekend.

Smiley was grateful for the opportunity to perform the entire set in front of the large crowd that had gathered in Toronto’s Ontario Place for the three-day festival.

“I hope the public is excited today. I hope they come with this energy,” he said before his speech.

“It means a lot of growth because it never happened. So I just hope everyone is doing well for this to happen again and it will continue.”

IN THE PHOTOS | Rolling Loud is coming to Canada:

Canada has a long, albeit complex, history with rap music and hip hop culture.

In the 80s, Canadian rappers Michee Mee, Maestro Fresh Wes and Bobby Deemo first began to gain popularity in the United States.

But even after decades of success for top Canadian artists like Drake and Nav, it may be hard for others to find the right place to showcase their talents and garner support.

Some women in the industry say it’s even harder for them.

Rapper Paris Richards had the opportunity to perform with Canadian R&B legend Julie Black at Rolling Loud Toronto on Saturday. The Toronto-based rapper says this kind of support is critical in the industry. (Presented by Paris Richards)

Women in industry say they need support

The weekend Rolling Loud line-up included Future, Dave, Wizkid, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Rae Sremmurd, Roddy Ricch, Trippie Redd and Canadian talents Baka Not Nice, Killy, Nav, Pressa, DJ Charlie B and Haviah Mighty.

Earlier this year, some critics noted the absence of female headliners in the composition.

For their part, women in the industry say that opportunities to gain fame as rappers are few and far between.

Rapper from Toronto Paris Richards says she dreamed of moments like when she took the stage with Canadian R&B legend Julie Black on Saturday to sing their soulful song I got you from her latest album Queen 6ix.

“Everything I ever wanted in this musical field came together and it was just amazing,” she told CBC News, while also acknowledging the difficulties she faces as an independent artist in a male-dominated scene.

“I’m not liked on radio and blogs, but I love my music,” she said.

“I think it’s very important to empower women because we’re a minority when it comes to hip-hop culture. We can do what men can do and even better.”

Richards worked closely with producer Dub Jay who says he understands why female rappers have a different scene, noting that music blogs and social media sites often feature men involved in industry politics.

It was historic for him to see Richards preform with Black.

Producer Dub J, who works with rapper Paris Richards, says her performance at Rolling Loud Toronto with Julie Black has been in the making for a year. (Contributed by Dub J.)

“It took a whole year to see Paris and Julie. We made it possible,” he said. “Getting this co-signing from the Queen of R&B.”

Montreal SLM (pronounced slim) also took to the Rolling Loud stage in Toronto on Sunday, expressing her desire to enter the Toronto market.

“I definitely don’t get listened to on the radio in Montreal because my music is considered provocative and it’s in English so they don’t like it,” the rapper said.

Montreal rapper SLM, who performed at Rolling Loud Toronto this weekend, says stations in Montreal often don’t play her music. (Zach Fan)

Triumphs and difficulties

An important aspect of getting ahead in the industry is also being able to perform in front of new audiences. Rolling Loud provided an opportunity for both emerging artists and famous people to take the stage, and for some artists it was the first career.

Although Drake’s OVO Fest made history when Toronto’s multi-day hip-hop festival kicked off in 2010, Rolling Loud brought together a host of artists on three different stages.

Fans watch a performance on one of three stages at the Rolling Loud music festival in Toronto on Saturday. (Alex Wolf/CBC)

But organizing a festival with dozens of artists and three days of concerts was not without complications.

Some artists have experienced time changes or delays, Toronto rapper Chromazz was booed harshly during her Sunday performance, overcrowding near the stage was common, and some artists did not show up for their performances.

On Saturday, Toronto police tweeted that they had responded to reports of a shooting at the festival. On Sunday, police issued a statement confirming that a firearm had been fired and that weapons had been found in the area, but no injuries were reported.

WATCH | Toronto rapper TV Gucci talks about Drake, his city: TV GUCCI at Rolling Loud, Toronto and working with Drake GUCCI TV talks to music journalist Veracia Ankra at Rolling Loud in Toronto.

Growing hip hop community in Canada

But for the artists who get the chance to take the stage, the impact of the festival will be lasting.

Rapper from Toronto Gucci TV Another rapper closely associated with Drake’s OVO camp recalls a time when festivals like Rolling Loud were unimaginable for local rappers.

“Everything is getting better. Notoriety is crazy. Now I’ll introduce myself and people will know who you are,” he said, noting that social media has allowed Canadian artists to manage and develop their careers.

Both Richards and SLM invest heavily in promoting their music on social media, but SLM says that in order to advance the careers of Canadian rappers, the industry in this country must continue to create these spaces.

The Toronto Press rapper performs at Rolling Loud Toronto on Saturday. Even after decades of success for top Canadian artists like Drake, it may be hard for others to find a place to showcase their talents. (Alex Wolf/CBC)

“Giving artists the opportunity to showcase their talent when it deserves it, especially when they’ve done the work underground to get to this point. It is very important to support yourself in this game, especially as a woman,” she said.

“Support local talent. If you believe in someone, tell a friend to tell a friend.”

