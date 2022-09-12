In Panthers Week 1 loss, Baker Mayfield showed why Browns traded him | opinion

CHARLOTTE, NC — Baker Mayfield’s experience came into full effect Sunday as the former face of the Cleveland Browns sought vindication in the form of a season-opening win for his new team, the Carolina Panthers.

Frustrating and confusing mistakes. Demonstrations of resilience. Serious, emotional, hopeful dramas. Gutting error.

Mayfield and the Panthers lost 26-24 against Cleveland on Sunday. They rallied from a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit as the fifth-year quarterback led three scoring drives (A seven-yard scoring scramble, 75-yard touchdown pass and a lead-capturing 34-yard field goal with 1:13 left on the clock) only to see Cleveland’s rookie kicker Cade York kick a 58-yard field goal with eight seconds left.

“Disappointing,” Mayfield said after the game. “I was disappointed in the way we started, obviously. Our offense made a lot of mistakes, self-inflicted mistakes and I definitely take the blame for that. … I wish I had bragging rights on those guys, but we didn’t finish, mostly we didn’t start fast enough.

Mayfield’s fourth quarter was mostly impressive as he found holes in the Browns’ coverage and hit receivers in stride for chain-moving catch-and-runs. But he opened the game with five straight three-and-outs, fumbled three snaps, batted four passes at the line and threw an interception before eventually leading to a long scoring drive, for the better part of three quarters. The fire spread in the second quarter and the fourth quarter.

Play to Win $25K: USA Today NFL Survivor Pool

NFL Newspaper:Sign up now to get football news delivered to your inbox

Feedback:Trae Lance’s reaction to mistakes in San Francisco’s ugly loss is a hopeful sign

NFL 2022 Season Predictions:Super Bowl 57, playoffs, MVP and other awards

In that same game, Mayfield showed exactly why the Browns — the team that drafted him first overall in 2018 — replaced him with the talented yet controversial Deshaun Watson this past spring and traded him to Carolina in July, and he showed why the Panthers believed. He can lead them out of the quagmire of three straight double-digit loss seasons. But at the same time, he failed to answer questions about whether he could ever improve on the promise of a decorated college career and elite NFL pass.

The Browns have already determined that Mayfield can’t. Now it’s the Panthers’ turn to find out.

It’s never wise to make a snap judgment based on a week of action in the NFL. The season is a marathon, and a lot can change over the course of 18 weeks.

But Sunday’s performance at Bank of America Stadium looked like many other Mayfield outings. Not terrible. Not great. Better than some starting quarterbacks. Not as good as others. That’s why he entered the game with a 29-30 career record as a starter.

Mayfield provided Cleveland with improved stability during his four seasons, helping end an 18-year playoff drought and their first playoff win in 26 years. But the Browns believed Mayfield had taken them as far as he could.

Now, he’s starting with a Panthers team that’s similarly looking forward to its own end from woes and seeking a stable position among the league’s contenders.

Carolina went the rental QB route during coach Matt Rule’s first two seasons in the league (first with Teddy Bridgewater, then with Sam Darnold), and now after giving Cleveland a fourth-round pick, the team has signed Mayfield. Expires after this season, give it a try.

It’s understandable why the Panthers would be attracted to Mayfield.

From a leadership perspective, he fills an important void. He carries himself with confidence and a no BS demeanor. He is tough. He is suppressing. He accepts blame and he holds teammates accountable.

On the field, he is proud and tenacious and keeps bouncing back no matter how many times he gets knocked down.

The Panthers haven’t had a tone setter like that in years. And so despite the loss (and Mayfield’s early game woes putting them in a hole that required a fourth-quarter comeback), Mayfield’s new teammates raved about the quarterback’s approach to the game and the team.

“Baker is a tremendous leader,” Brady Christensen gushed in the locker room. “He gets us going. … I’m excited to play with him and guard him. His command in the huddle and his command on the sideline. He’s always talking to us, telling us what he sees. ‘You’re a good guy. Bounce back.’ However, he will always be with us and that means a lot.

“He showed a lot of fight,” said running back Christian McCaffrey. We need to help him more. But he definitely showed us who he is, and he’s a fighter.

The big question remains whether Mayfield will ever be able to execute with the consistency that would allow him to put his team on his back and carry him into the upper echelon of NFL teams. Can he attack with the foresight and wise decision that all great men possess? Sometimes, his gun-slinging ways serve him well and sometimes, they get him into trouble. Balls batted down the line also rank among the areas Mayfield and his coaches need to figure out how to mitigate.

Coach Matt Rule, like his players, praised Mayfield’s resilience. And he explained the need for patience.

“This is the first time we’ve played together,” he said. “We were hoping that we would click right away and come out, but we clicked eventually and in the third and fourth quarter, it seemed like we started to click.”

“He made plays to get us back in the game,” Rule added, speaking specifically on Mayfield.

But in the end, getting back into the games wasn’t enough. Rule knows it, Mayfield knows it. So better sustainability is the goal, as well as building on positives and learning from mistakes.

“Everybody made it the Super Bowl,” Mayfield said, “but even though everybody’s going to make it, there’s still 16 games left, the Super Bowl isn’t until February and it’s early September. A lot of anticipation, but we’re going to flush it out, we’re going to learn and we’re going to get better from it. .

This week, Mayfield’s potential and problem areas were on display in equal measure. But over the next 16 weeks, the quarterback must answer a major question hanging over him and bring clarity to his own future and that of his new team.