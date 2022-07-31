In Nikolaev, one of the richest businessmen in Ukraine, Aleksey Vadatursky, was killed.

NIKOLAEV — The first air raid alert over Nikolaev sounded at 1:01 a.m., and for the next four hours, an explosion rumbled as Russian missiles rained down on this already battered southern port city.
By dawn, a hotel, a sports complex, two schools, a service station, and dozens of houses were in ruins. Emergency services rushed between the sites of the explosions to establish a complete count of victims – among the dead was one of the richest businessmen in Ukraine, Oleksiy Vadatursky, and his wife.
Mr. Vadatursky’s company Nibulon confirmed that he and his wife Raisa died in his home.
As news of his death spread across the country, praise was given to Mr. Vadatursky, who was declared a “Hero of Ukraine” more than a decade ago for his contributions to society. President Volodymyr Zelensky called it “a huge loss for Mykolaiv and for all of Ukraine.”
Mr. Vadatursky made his fortune in agriculture: His company, Nibulonbuilt the storage facilities and infrastructure needed to export grain.
He was killed just as the first shipments of grain since the start of the war in Ukraine were being loaded onto cargo ships in Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea after a months-long blockade. On Sunday, Turkey, which helped broker a grain deal with the UN, said the first ship carrying grain should leave the port of Odesa as early as Monday morning.
It is not clear whether Mr. Vadatursky was a direct target or, like the thousands of civilians killed by Russian bombs, he simply happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Firefighters who arrived at the scene said that the remains of the Vadaturskys were pulled out of the basement of the family house, reinforced with sandbags. Images of the scene shared with The New York Times showed much of the house missing due to what looked like a direct hit.
Aleksander Sienkiewicz, the city’s mayor, said on Telegram that the nighttime strikes were perhaps the worst bombardment his community has experienced since the early days of the war.
Mykolaiv has been the target of relentless air attacks ever since the Russians failed in their attempt to capture the city on their way to Odessa, Ukraine’s main port.
Vitaly Kim, head of the Mykolaiv regional military administration, noted that “Mr. Vadatursky’s contribution to the development of the agricultural and shipbuilding industries, the development of the region is invaluable.”
Born in the Odessa region on September 8, 1947, Mr. Vadatursky was the child of collective farmers, according to a 2016 interview with the US-Ukraine Business Council.
In Soviet times, he specialized in the production and sale of bread. He founded the Nibulon company in 1991 and over three decades turned it into one of the most successful enterprises in Ukraine.