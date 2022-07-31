In Nikolaev, one of the richest businessmen in Ukraine, Aleksey Vadatursky, was killed.

NIKOLAEV — The first air raid alert over Nikolaev sounded at 1:01 a.m., and for the next four hours, an explosion rumbled as Russian missiles rained down on this already battered southern port city.

By dawn, a hotel, a sports complex, two schools, a service station, and dozens of houses were in ruins. Emergency services rushed between the sites of the explosions to establish a complete count of victims – among the dead was one of the richest businessmen in Ukraine, Oleksiy Vadatursky, and his wife.

Mr. Vadatursky’s company Nibulon confirmed that he and his wife Raisa died in his home.

As news of his death spread across the country, praise was given to Mr. Vadatursky, who was declared a “Hero of Ukraine” more than a decade ago for his contributions to society. President Volodymyr Zelensky called it “a huge loss for Mykolaiv and for all of Ukraine.”