In Nevada, Democrats’ midterm prospects look better despite headwinds: Suffolk poll

In Nevada, incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto leads her Republican opponent, Adam Laxalt, by seven percentage points (45%-38%). A new poll conducted by Suffolk University and the Reno Gazette-Journal.

Cortez Masto’s recent poll numbers are a significant voter swing in his favor. In April, Lexalt led Cortez Masto by 3 percentage points (43%-40%), according to previous polls conducted by Suffolk University and the Reno Gazette-Journal, in a matchup predicted before he won the Nevada Republican primary.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the Nevada Senate race as a toss-up election that could decide control of the Senate. The poll findings come as eyebrows are raised within the Republican Party over the quality and choice of GOP candidates in purple swing states.

Here are other key findings from the poll conducted among 500 likely Nevada voters.

Voters are still most concerned with the economy

Inflation and the economy top voters’ minds – 34% of respondents said the economy was the most important issue to them.

As Republicans hammer President Joe Biden and Democrats over high inflation rates, Laxalt leads Cortez Masto 60-21% among economically concerned voters.

Despite the latest Consumer Price Index report, which showed signs that inflation is easing from a 40-year record high, 74% of likely Nevada voters would rate the economy as “fair” or “poor.” And 46% of voters said their standard of living is worse today than it was two years ago.

Biden’s approval rating in Nevada is improving, but still unpopular

In Nevada, where Biden won by a slim margin of a little more than 2 percentage points, voters are more approving of Biden’s job as president than they were a month ago.

In April, according to previous polls conducted by Suffolk University and the Reno Gazette-Journal, Biden had an approval rating of 35% and a disapproval rating of 59%.

Now, Biden’s approval rating in Nevada is still low, but 41% higher than his disapproval rating. 52%.

Biden’s slight increase in approval comes after a series of legislative victories for Democrats, including the CHIPS Act, the PACT Act and the Inflation Reduction Act. Democrats hope their legislative victory could provide the momentum they need to retain control of Congress.

Cortez Masto promotes post-Dobbs

In June, the Supreme Court ruled in Dobbs v. After the repeal of the constitutional right to abortion in the Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Republicans may see political fallout from the 13% of voters who say abortion is the most important issue on the ballot.

Cortez Masto leads Laxalt 79%-11% among pro-abortion voters and 53%-30% among women. Her numbers come as Democrats seek to energize the Democratic vote through abortion politics.

Even for voters who said abortion was not the most important issue, most voters said abortion would have a significant impact on how they vote.

On a scale of one to 10 (one being “not at all” and 10 being “very much”), 52% of likely voters gave abortion a score of eight to 10 on its impact on their vote.

Nevadans support raising the minimum wage

Nearly three-quarters — 71% — of likely voters either “somewhat support” or “strongly support” a ballot question to raise the minimum wage in Nevada to $12 an hour by July 2024, allow the state legislature to raise the minimum wage, and make it So that the Nevada minimum wage can never fall below the federal minimum wage.

Existing state law would raise the minimum wage to $11 an hour for employees who already have health insurance and $12 an hour for all other employees, but the ballot question would provide a $12 minimum wage across the board.

Ranked choice voting may become more popular

Nevada voters may see ranked-choice ballots in future elections, as another poll question will ask voters whether they support ranked-choice voting in open nonpartisan primaries and statewide general elections.

A slim majority of 52% either “somewhat support” or “strongly support,” while 34% either “somewhat oppose” or “strongly oppose.” About 14% are undecided on the question.

The citizen initiative, put on the ballot by petition of registered voters and not the Legislature, must pass by a simple majority this year and in 2024, according to Nevada law.