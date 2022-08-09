In Nashville today, 9 Republicans are running for seats that are out of reach for Democrats

Toggle caption John Amis/AP

Nashville, Tenn. – On Thursday, voters in Nashville won’t see their congressman’s name on the ballot. Jim Cooper decided to drop out of the race after redistricting when state GOP lawmakers redrew the boundaries of the 5th Congressional District into three separate districts, more likely to elect Republicans than Democrats like him.

Cooper, a moderate Democrat, has represented the district for two decades and was Surviving previous redistricting battles, the state capital has never been carved like this in its entire history.

“We’re the state capital that’s been speaking for itself for at least 230 years,” Cooper said. An interview earlier this year. “We’ve been a democracy longer than anyone can count—at least 100 years.”

When the Republican-controlled Tennessee Legislature came together earlier this year to redraw congressional maps, they had a goal. They wanted to win a seat in the US House, so they split Davidson County, home of Nashville, into three more rural Republican-leaning districts.

The Democratic stronghold could shrink enough to give the GOP another seat in its quest to take back the House this November.

In January, after the maps were approved, Cooper had had enough.

“I know how politics works. I’ve probably run more than any politician alive. And when they stack the deck against you, you’re wasting your time,” Cooper said.

Democrats say Nashville could have been kept whole. Each congressional district in Tennessee must contain about 767,000 people. Nashville has roughly 715,000 and is growing fast, meaning Republicans could have added an additional mid-sized city instead of splitting it into three different districts.

“They tried very carefully to ensure that Davidson County could not be a major power in any of the three,” says Kent Siler, a political science professor at Middle Tennessee State University.

Republicans have defended their maps, saying they followed the law. Speaker of the Tennessee House Cameron Sexton Says he thinks the split will help, not hurt Nashville.

“I think Davidson will get more representation. It never hurts to have more people in Washington fighting for you,” Sexton says.



Toggle caption Chas Sisk/WPLN

Republican candidate

If money is discussed, Republican Kurt Winstead’s campaign fund is screaming. He has raised $900,000 this cycle, the most ever Any of the nine GOP candidates running In the 5th District. The retired Tennessee National Guardsman likes to refer to his time in the military on the campaign trail, including visiting a hospital in Iraq.

Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles and Tennessee’s first female House Speaker Beth Harwell are other top fundraisers.

Harwell has raised a little over $800,000 so far. Ogles has raised $200,000 and received an additional boost from super PACs — pouring more than half a million into the race on his behalf.

Former President Donald Trump could be a big factor in the race. He has not endorsed any of the current candidates, but in January he endorsed Morgan Ortagus, who worked in the Trump administration. Ortagus has since removed From the state party ballot.

After dropping out of the race, Ortagus endorsed Kurt Winstead and joined his campaign. That set off the kind of political banter that now has party insiders wondering who might get Trump’s blessing.

“Any endorsement he makes, even at this late stage of the game, would be a huge game-changer,” says Rick Williams, a conservative political activist and former Davidson County co-chairman of Trump’s presidential campaign.

Loyalty to Trumpism is a big theme in this race, with or without the former president’s blessing. Many candidates are still falsely claiming that Trump won the 2020 election. And, when the candidates were asked about impeaching President Joe Biden at a debate in Maury County, four of them said so.

A district takes a chance on progressive math

Odessa Kelly, a Nashville resident, worries that whoever gets elected won’t fight for her. She is black and gay, and she says the maps will disempower black and brown voters.

“There is no Republican that accurately represents me, my values, my morals and my views. There is none. There is zero,” Kelly says. “And what they’ve done has been an attempt to soften it.”

Kelly is running as a Democrat in the redrawn District 7. This is probably her best chance. Of the three newly drawn districts in and around Nashville, black voters have the highest percentage — nearly 18%, according to census data.

“I’m not going to take this lying down,” Kelly says. “And there shouldn’t be anyone else who believes in the fundamental ideas of America where everyone has the right to have their voice and be heard. Because that’s what they took away.”

But this will be a fight. She will face Republican incumbent Mark Green, who is running for a third term.

Tennessee is politically referred to as a “red state,” but it’s more complex than that. In the last presidential election, 60% of the state voted Republican, but they control nearly 80% of the US House seats.

And if the Republicans’ plan goes their way this November, they’ll control almost all of it. With eight seats up for grabs, Democrats will control just one in Memphis.