Crime and COVID-19 restrictions have claimed yet another business in Minneapolis’ hospitality scene, which has already been stripped away.

Wild Gregg’s Saloon closed its sprawling nightclub in troubled downtown Minneapolis just days after its owner highlighted it to Fox News. Restaurant crisis in dark blue cities And the burgeoning hospitality scene in red-state America.

“Minneapolis is a ghost town,” Greg Urban told Fox News Digital in a phone interview Monday. “We’re in much better shape being closed than being open. We’ve stopped the bleeding.”

He said, “There’s a lot of time, pride and effort put into this place.”

Urban has Wild Greggs salons in Austin, Texas and Pensacola and Lakeland, Florida.

He said that the three operations are going on in full swing.

The restaurant and entertainment scene in Minneapolis was devastated by the March 2020 Covid restrictions, followed by riots in the summer of 2020.

In the midst of those riots, much of downtown Minneapolis was destroyed — and a rise in crime continues to ravage the city.

“Minneapolis is a ghost town.” – Entrepreneur Greg Urban

In Minneapolis, Urban said, “We haven’t made a profit since February 2020. The city has never recovered. Now it’s shooting after shooting.”

The city almost voted to defund its police department in 2021.

Urban notes that crime is a problem, but the “perception of crime” also encourages people to stay away.

“There’s crime near our Austin location, too,” he said. “But when people step outside, they see police on the street and know someone will be there to help them if needed.”

The number of daily diners in Minneapolis fell an average of 54.3% from July 2019 to July 2022 — with fewer than half as many people eating out now than before the pandemic lockdowns, according to data from restaurant reservation service OpenTable. This is the worst COVID recovery rate of any city in the world tracked by OpenTable.

Meanwhile, the average number of diners across Florida increased nearly 30% in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Naples and Tampa, according to the same source.

Urban’s own activities mirrored national trends.

Business in his two Sunshine State hotspots is up nearly 30% over the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

Business in Minneapolis was down “more than” 50% from 2020, before he closed his doors over the weekend.

Urban is a city council member and mayoral candidate in nearby Vadnais Heights.

He blamed local politicians, including Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, for excessive orders and restrictions in response to Covid and policies that tainted police and law and order.

“Politicians, especially Democrats, are afraid of the crowd they’ve woken up to,” Urban said. “They don’t want to do anything to get past the crowd.”

Two-thirds of Minnesota restaurants took on debt during COVID, and the average amount was $500,000.

Wild Gregg’s Salon in Minneapolis has 30 employees.

All of the workers learned from Urban on Saturday night that they had no jobs at the nightclub, which closed at the close of business that night.

Minnesota clubs and restaurants already employed 25,000 fewer people than before the COVID pandemic, according to trade group Hospitality Minnesota.

The total number of restaurants that have closed in Minnesota is unknown.

But those who survive face a long road to recovery.

“Two-thirds of restaurants took out debt during COVID, and the average amount was $500,000,” Hospitality Minnesota spokesman Ben Vogsland told Fox News Digital last week.

Wlld Gregg’s Saloon in Minneapolis spans 10,000 square feet and has a capacity of 1,000 guests.

The club hosted live music, including performers such as Uncle Cracker and Easton Corbin.

It’s located on the city’s famous, once-thriving First Avenue, the entertainment district where Prince got his start as a live performer.