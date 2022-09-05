In Jackson, Mississippi, volunteers are hard at work delivering water to residents who need help.

Enlarge this image toggle signature Leslie Gamboni for NPR

A short-term solution to Jackson, Mississippi’s water problem was free water bottle dispensers.

But that’s a problem for people who don’t have access to water, like April Williams. Her car has been broken for a week now, and it will likely take another one before she gets the part she needs. On Thursday, in an apartment with three adults and two small children, she had half a box of bottled water left.

“The main thing we need is a fight to get right now,” Williams said. “You’ll be surprised how much water you need to survive.”

Jacksonians with no means of transport — or money for gas to spend hours waiting in some cases — felt left out during the city’s water crisis. Local non-profit organizations are delivering water directly to some residents, but they are still working to solve the city-wide problem.



City agencies such as the fire department passed on the names of low-income neighborhoods where transportation options are scarce to the Salvation Army. That’s how the relief team found Williams, about a mile west of Jackson State University, and gave her a few cases.

water pressure now mostly restored in Jackson. But the notice about boiling water remains throughout the city. Williams kept her tub full of water in case she needed to flush the toilet.

Dorthy When the Salvation Army arrived, Young was drinking from one of her last three palm-sized bottles of water. She is 85 years old and cannot get around without a walker or a wheelchair. A neighbor who saw a Salvation Army truck drive by asked for some boxes to be brought to Young’s door. Cleaning the dishes stacked in the sink was her priority after getting clean water.

“I’m worried about it because you can’t do the dishes,” Young said.



The city is partnering with the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition, an umbrella of relief groups in Jackson. distribution points and home delivery. Jackson has dealt with boil water notifications for decades, so nonprofits are used to home delivery of water.

But these past notices were only in certain areas of the city – the groups weren’t prepared for Jackson’s entire water supply to be at risk. This week, the coalition expects to increase home deliveries. While there is no clear timeline for repairs to the city’s failed water treatment plant, the coalition plans to continue delivering clean water for several weeks.

“We know that we will have boil water notifications during renovations,” said Rukia Lumumba, executive director of the People’s Defense Institute. She is also the sister of Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. “We’re going to need clean water from somewhere outside the pipes.”

Springboard to Opportunities works with five affordable housing communities in Jackson. Aisha Nyandoro, the group’s chief executive officer, has spent much of the past week on the phone looking for water to deliver to the families she works with. She eventually contacted an Alabama sheriff, who on Thursday personally knocked over a large load containing several pallets of water.



Families in these complexes earn an average of $12,000 a year, Nyandoro said. Even if they have a car, they cannot afford to stand in long lines for water.

“Time stands still,” said Nyandoro. “Gas costs. So all these things that many of us take for granted that families have to negotiate right now.”

Yvette Day is one of the residents Springboard to Opportunities delivered water to on Thursday. She could afford a car, but first she waits to see if she wants to stay in Jackson or follow her daughter to Texas. Apartments in the Lone Star State are more expensive, but Jackson’s constant water problems are pushing her to move.

In these apartments, the water pressure again fell, but for a new reason – water gushed from the hatch and flooded the street all morning.

“I just want to leave,” Day said. “I just want to move.”