Enlarge this image switch title Leslie Gamboni for NPR

Leslie Gamboni for NPR

Rain, sun, dry taps or low water pressure, in the south the game must go on.

Some residents of Jackson, Mississippi have had no running water for days, while others have been warned to boil water for over a month. But unreliable water has been a way of life in Jackson for years, and it hasn’t been enough to stop football fans from seeing a season opener between Jackson’s two Division III schools – Millsaps College playing for the home team and Belhaven University for the team. team.

Family members of the players traveled from out of state to support their sons. They also brought boxes of water with them after learning about water shortages in the dormitories. Flooding of the Pearl River, which flows through Jackson, caused the city’s main water treatment plant to fail and a scramble for clean water due to system pressure loss.

Millsaps College said Friday night they have good water pressure. But she hesitates, so the school brought in portable toilets and mobile showers in case they needed to be deployed.



Once the game started, it was easy to forget about the water crisis. Hundreds of fans in green and gold Belhaven uniforms sat in the away stands. A blue Powerade sat under one man’s running shoes, and a $3 Dasani water bottle covered with condensation was being sold at a concession stand. The benches on the pitch were lined with classic green and yellow bottles of Gatorade.

A rare reminder of the city’s water problems came when the game’s announcer thanked Infinite Insurance for providing 37,000 bottles of water for students and players.

Belhaven freshman Alyssa Pearson showed up to support her fellow Belhaven athletes after her football team beat Soul Ross State University earlier in the day. There was no problem with water during the game, although it was a problem after the game the other day – after finishing the game, she was ready to take a quick shower, but found that there was no more water pressure in her dorm. She went off campus to clean up.



In Acworth, Georgia, where Pearson is from, boil water warnings are not the norm, as they are in Jackson. It was hard training—not enough to make her consider transferring, but she learned what it was like to brush her teeth with water from a bottle and wonder what else leaked out of a showerhead.

“I have no idea if my toilet will be flushed today or not,” Pearson said.

Dry toilet queues are new to Belhaven high school student Izzy Erickson, but boil water alerts have been a constant in her four years here. She’s not about to let the crisis ruin her senior year, but she’s ready to end Jackson.

“I know I won’t be living here after college, so I think I have something to strive for,” Erickson said.



Other seniors shrug at the low water pressure – another chance to accept Belhaven’s edict to overcome adversity. One baseball player lives off campus and lets his friends enjoy their work showers when the flow of water in the dorm is more like a drop.

Jackson State University alumnus Patrick Pau Jr. spends his spare time delivering water to residents living in affordable housing areas of Jackson – many residents either don’t have a car to get to water distribution sites or can’t afford to spend gas waiting for potentially hours for a pickup.



Tonight, he’s in the stands supporting his former Belhaven high school teammate who won the game 49-1. He’s had to deal with water problems all his life, but part of what makes this crisis different is how long it lasts. Some residents have been under a boil water warning for a month now and there is no timeline for repairs. But Pau said that even if the city’s water is still undrinkable ahead of Jackson State’s first home game on Sept. 17, he’ll still be there at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium cheering for his team.

“I will continue to work head to toe for the Jackson State Veterinary Services, rooting for our boys,” he said.