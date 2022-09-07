In Jackson, Mississippi, a water crisis has been brewing for decades

Enlarge this image switch title SETH HERALD/AFP via Getty Images

SETH HERALD/AFP via Getty Images

For more than a month, residents of Jackson, Mississippi have not had access to safe drinking water. The city is under a boil water advisory due to problems with pumps at the city’s main water treatment plant.

This is the latest emergency in a city that has had problems with its water supply for decades.

We’re talking to EPA administrator Michael Reagan about attempts to fix Jackson’s plumbing infrastructure.

This edition also features reporting from NPR’s Corey Turner and Jennifer Ludden.

