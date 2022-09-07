type here...
In Jackson, Mississippi, a water crisis has been brewing for decades

Residents distribute boxes of water at the Grove Park Community Center in Jackson, Mississippi, September 3, 2022. Jackson goes through days without clean tap water. The city, where 80 percent of the population is black and where poverty reigns, has been experiencing recurring water crises for many years. (Photo by SETH HERALD/AFP) (Photo by SETH HERALD/AFP via Getty Images)

Residents distribute boxes of water at the Grove Park Community Center in Jackson, Mississippi, September 3, 2022. Jackson goes through days without clean tap water. The city, where 80 percent of the population is black and where poverty reigns, has been experiencing recurring water crises for many years. (Photo by SETH HERALD/AFP) (Photo by SETH HERALD/AFP via Getty Images)

For more than a month, residents of Jackson, Mississippi have not had access to safe drinking water. The city is under a boil water advisory due to problems with pumps at the city’s main water treatment plant.

This is the latest emergency in a city that has had problems with its water supply for decades.

We’re talking to EPA administrator Michael Reagan about attempts to fix Jackson’s plumbing infrastructure.

This edition also features reporting from NPR’s Corey Turner and Jennifer Ludden.

In participating regions, you’ll also hear a local news segment to help you understand what’s going on in your community. Email us at consider this@npr.org.

This episode was produced by Gabe O’Connor and Connor Donevan. It was edited by Bridget Kelly, Ashley Brown, Amy Isakson and Nicole Cohen. Our executive producer is Sami Yenigun.

