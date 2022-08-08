In GOP races, Dems buy ads to call out extremists. Is it ‘aggressive’ or ‘dangerous’?

Former Democratic House member says party shouldn’t ‘rain gasoline’ on GOP candidates.

The Democratic Governors Association, which runs such ads, defends the 2022 game plan.

The group’s political director says a strategy is needed to alert general election voters.

Michigan Republican Rep. Peter Meijer knew his primary race against challenger John Gibbs was going to be a nailbiter, but the Democrats injected themselves into it was not something he expected.

The 34-year-old newcomer was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump over the Jan. 6, 2021 coup, angering many of his supporters in the GOP base.