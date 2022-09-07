New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Republican incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio is leading in his midterm race in Florida, according to a new statewide poll that shows inflation is the top issue for most registered voters in the state.

A new AARP poll suggests GOP front-runner DeSantis has a 50%-47% lead over Democrat challenger Crist by just 3-points.

Among voters over 50, DeSantis leads with 52% support, compared to Crist’s 45%. DeSantis also leads Hispanic voters over 50 in the Sunshine State by two percentage points.

“Florida voters age 50 and older are an important voting demographic that all candidates are competing for in this midterm election,” AARP Florida state director Jeff Johnson said in a press release Wednesday.

Crist Slams Dentis Voters After Winning Florida Gubernatorial Nomination: ‘I Don’t Want Your Vote’

Johnson emphasized the importance of appealing to the state’s 50-plus voters.

“With the cost of necessities like groceries, housing and health care skyrocketing, Floridians want their leaders to address inflation and the rising cost of living. The message is clear, candidates must address this if they want to win. For Floridians 50-plus Important points,” Johnson said.

Rubio Responds to Demings’ Comments, Accuses Dem Opponent of Supporting ‘Anytime’ Abortion

About 51% of registered voters think the state is headed in the wrong direction, while 49% say it’s on the right track. About 76% of Floridians believe the country is headed in the wrong direction.

The poll suggests that Republicans lead Democrats by two points on the generic congressional ballot, 48%-46%, while President Joe Biden has a 56% disapproval rating among voters in the state.

In the state Senate race, Rubio leads with 49% support, followed by Democratic Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., with 47% of registered Florida voters.

About 20% of Florida voters said inflation and rising costs were the most important issues facing the state, 14% said jobs and the economy were top concerns, and 12% said abortion was a top issue.

Rubio recently fired back at Demings for her stance on abortion, claiming she supports abortion without restrictions.

“The reason why she can’t is, you can’t have 100% from Planned Parenthood and 100% from NARAL and count on taxpayer-funded, on-demand abortions at any stage of pregnancy. At any time.” Rubio told a group of faith leaders in Davie, Florida on Thursday.

Fabrizio Ward and Impact Research AARP conducted the survey From 24-31 August 2022, with a difference of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.