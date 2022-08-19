In flood-hit Tennessee city, recovery hangs in limbo

toggle signature William DeShazer for NPR

BUT A flash flood warning has been issued Nashville office of the National Weather Service the night before. The meteorologists were expecting two to three inches of rain an hour, and almost no one was ready.

This included approximately 4,000 people who lived in Waverly, a small town an hour and a half west of Nashville.

The rain began shortly before 1 am on August 21, 2021. After sunrise, the water was so deep that it forced families to leave their homes and trapped others. During the day Waverley received 21 inches of rain and local streams overflowed their banks. The sound of helicopters filled the air as rescue boats cruised the brown flood waters below. Flood broke through Waverley and surrounding Humphreys County and killed 20 people.

Waverley is the largest city in the county. It was a strong blow. Much effort has been put into recovery. But many people are still a long way from a full recovery, and it’s unclear if the community will ever be the same.



Making new memories

Some lifelong residents left the city. The injury was enough for longtime players like Linda Balthrop to count their losses and leave Waverly.

“It happened quickly,” says Balthrop, “in the blink of an eye.”

Baltrop, in her 70s, survived the flood with her husband. But the next year they moved closer to their daughter and grandchildren in Mississippi.

“Going back to Waverley and seeing it, I admire the people who stayed here,” Balthrop says, “because it’s really depressing here.”



She and her husband have lived in their old house for almost 50 years. But Baltrop is ready to put those memories behind her.

“If I were here, it would not be so easy to do, because there is all this destruction around us,” Baltrop says. “But I think we’re better off where we are now.”

The house was the tallest in the area. It was not considered part of the floodplain, but the waters still reached it. It has since been reconstructed by a family member.



Recalculation of damage

flood waters damaged dozens of businesses and destroyed much of Waverly’s public housing. Waverley Primary School and Waverley Junior High School had to leave.

Earlier this month the children were supposed to start school in a reconstructed shoe factorybut there were construction delays. Repair costs are expected to be $11.7 million, with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) covering most of the costs.

Flood victims received over $7 million from FEMA. Millions of dollars have also been given to Waverley to build roads, bridges and other projects. The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency is also working with federal leaders to map out possible flood mitigation projects.

Scientists say extreme weather events are becoming more likely as climate change brings more heavy rains. United States Army Corps of Engineers and USDA conduct research on flood prevention from re-infliction of such damage.



“One of these studies will take 18 months,” says Waverley Mayor Buddy Fraser. “So, you know, we have to be patient while this is happening.”

Frazier grew up in Waverley and used to be a local cop. But the place he knew before the flood might have slipped away. Many people were displaced by the floods and were unable to return. One of these families was his tenants.

“They all survived. But then they had to move,” says Frazier. “So we lost a good family. It’s another one of the victims, that’s what it is.”



lonely recovery

These moves are expected to hurt sales and property tax revenues. But Waverly still has people who have returned.

“This is going to sound so stupid. I always wanted to have a home and I never thought I could do it because I was disabled for a very long time,” says Gary Jackson. “We were able to get this house and I just couldn’t bring myself to give it up.”

Jackson has type 1 diabetes, which caused him to lose his leg. He stayed outside of Waverley and is now preparing to return. But destruction is still hard to shake.



“Sometimes you wake up in the middle of the night because you’re having a bad dream,” says Jackson. “Sometimes you just can’t sleep because you think too much about what happened and what you could have done differently.”

Jackson said his mind was replaying the moment his dog was sucked under the raging water.

He moved to Waverly in 2017. His home is one of several remodeled by the Christian ministry group Appalachia Service Project. His new home represents progress since the early days of the flood, when roads were washed out and cars stuck in trees.



Waverly had a history of flooding. No one knows when another deadly flood might occur or what a long-term recovery will actually look like. Pointing to his neighborhood, Jackson says he’s just hoping things get back to normal.

“This house is empty. They are all empty until you get to the other end of the street. And most of them are gone. Debbie is gone,” Jackson says.

“And I forgot his name, he’s gone now,” Jackson continues, “I don’t know if they will come back or not, I haven’t talked to them. But it’s just lonely. It just looks lonely.”