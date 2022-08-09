In Central Newfoundland, people say they are ready but don’t panic as the fires continue to burn.

Charlotte Foster says the state of emergency in Grand Falls Windsor is getting on her nerves. (Darrell Roberts/CBC)

On Saturday, Charlotte Foster was on a camping trip when she learned that a state of emergency had been declared in her city of Grand Falls Windsor.

“I immediately came home to pack everything just in case, because you never know if the wind might turn,” Foster said in an interview with CBC News on Monday.

Two wildfires have been out of control near Bishops Falls and Grand Falls Windsor for weeks now. The fires intensified over the weekend, due in part to hot, dry and windy conditions, and the unpredictability of fire behavior.

It is this uncertain situation that Foster calls unnerving.

“A lot of anxiety. Lots of anxiety,” she said. “At the same time, we have to stay calm and all that, right? I hope everything works out,” she said.

On Saturday, the government of Newfoundland and Labrador declared a state of emergency for Bishops Falls, Grand Falls Windsor and the Connaigre Peninsula, and added the city of Bothwood on Sunday.

“It’s very scary”

Madison Antle, who lives in Bishops Falls, said she’s been talking to friends and family about where to go if they have to run. If an evacuation order comes, she will go to East Coat Island to stay with her friends.

“Winds change all the time, so people are really on their toes and don’t know what to expect,” she said. “It’s very scary”.

Madison Antle says she’s ready to go to Newfoundland’s east coast and stay with friends if an evacuation order comes. (Darrell Roberts/CBC)

Antle is moving to Toronto this fall to study, but has said she’s ready to leave early if needed.

Alan Knoftall, a resident of Grand Falls Windsor, said the situation began to look real after he saw Prime Minister Andrew Fury’s announcement of a state of emergency on Saturday night. In a video posted to social media, Fury called the fires the worst the province has seen since 1961 and said an evacuation order is not imminent, but people should be ready to leave at any moment without noticing.

Knoftoll said people in Grand Falls Windsor are nervous.

“I think people don’t believe,” he said. “We’ve had fires near the community before, but nothing that serious.”

Alan Knoftall says he is hopeful the wildfire situation will improve, but he is ready to head to the island’s west coast. (Darrell Roberts/CBC)

Knoftall said he’s packed and knows where he’ll go if he has to leave – “as they say, ‘go west, young man.’

“Pretty good shape”

In Bishops Falls, Bill Milley said the community is doing relatively well and they are coming together to help. He is a member of the local Lions Club, which raises money and helps travelers stranded by the closing of the Bay d’Espoire highway.

Bill Milley is a member of the Bishops Falls Lions Club, which helps travelers stranded by the closing of the Bay d’Espoire Highway. (Kathy Breen/CBC)

The road, a vital link to the Connagre Peninsula, was closed on Monday for the fourth consecutive day, and officials warned that a pair of fires near the highway and Paradise Lake had grown, although they did not coalesce as feared over the weekend. Central Health moved some long-term care patients and residents over the weekend due to heavy smoke that also hampered firefighting efforts.

But on Monday there was good news for the area – Environment Canada lifted the air quality alert as the wind shifted, blowing smoke away from the cities. There is also a slight chance of rain on Tuesday.

“We’re just blessed, I guess,” Millie said. “Someone is looking after us – and it’s not me.”

Millie said he might be ready to leave at any moment, but hopes it doesn’t come to that.

“We do not feel any threat here in Bishop due to the fire. The only problem is the smoke,” he said.

Milley said he is hopeful that fighting the fires will turn the tide and communities can return to normal.

“I think we’re in pretty good shape right now and I can only see her getting better in the next couple of days.”