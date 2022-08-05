Greenbelt, Md. – A West Virginia man was sentenced Thursday to three years in federal prison after he accused Dr. Sent threatening emails to Anthony Fauci and other federal health officials for talking about the coronavirus and efforts to stop its spread.

Using an anonymous email account based in Switzerland, Thomas Patrick Connally, Jr. threatened to kill Fauci or members of her family, the US Department of Justice said in a news release. One of his messages said they would be “dragged into the street, beaten and set on fire.”

Another email said Fauci would be “hunted down, captured, tortured and killed,” according to court records.

Fauci is President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland. Fauci has been a vocal supporter of vaccines and other preventive measures against Covid-19. He said he expects Biden to retire at the end of his current term.

Another target Dr. There was Francis Collins, who was director of the NIH at the time of Conley’s threats. Collins and his family were threatened with physical assault and death if Collins continued to speak out about the need for “mandatory” COVID-19 vaccinations, the Justice Department said.

Connelly, the then Secretary of Health of Pennsylvania, Dr. also admitted to sending threatening emails to Rachel Levin, the Justice Department said. An unidentified public health official in Massachusetts and a religious leader in New Jersey were also threatened.

“Everyone has the right to disagree, but you don’t have the right to threaten the life of a federal official,” Eric L. Barron, the U.S. attorney for the District of Maryland, said in a statement.

U.S. District Judge Paula Zinis sentenced Conley to 37 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Conley most recently lived in Snowshoe, West Virginia.

He was arrested last summer, and pleaded guilty in May to making threats against a federal officer.