In a tough job market, this is where Canadian workers go

A cellist who studied to become encoder . teacher who transferred to sales . Hotel worker who moved to public service . The stories of people changing career paths during the pandemic have been well documented .

As well as acute shortage workers in some sectors through wanted posters posted in the windows of countless restaurants and grocery stores.

Statistics Canada data analyzed by CBC News confirms this, showing the migration of workers across sectors, from jobs in the service and food industries to potentially more lucrative positions in areas such as technology, finance and real estate.

Amanda Ryan, who lives in Moncton, New Brunswick, had her own cleaning business until last year when she made the decision to become a realtor.

“I had a cleaning business for a long time and my body started to feel the effects of cleaning all the time,” said Ryan, a mother of two.

“I was trying to create something that I can do when I can no longer clean, and I thought that knowing about houses and being able to build my own business, the real estate business would probably be successful.”

A year later, Ryan said that the work was difficult, but also rewarding. And it’s better to pay.

These career changes came in the midst of a tightening job market that created shortages in sectors workers had left behind. Overall, Canada unemployment rate remains at 4.9%, the lowest level since 1970.

The analysis of the data also reveals longer-term shifts in the country’s labor market, driven not only by the transformational changes of the past two years, but also by the demographic shifts that have taken place over the decades.

Here are five charts that help illustrate Canada’s changing work landscape:

The chart above shows a dramatic shift among workers towards certain sectors, such as government and real estate, and away from others, such as food service.

Fabian Lange, a labor economist at McGill University in Montreal who has studied CBC charts, said many workers appear to be climbing the “ranks” in an industry with better pay and benefits, a phenomenon he is now documenting in the United States.

“We see it on an individual level. We see people from the accommodation and food service industry where they don’t go straight to finance, insurance, real estate, but they will go to maybe manufacturing or… maybe health consulting,” he said.

“They will move to work that is higher on the wage ladder, which is of higher quality.

In this tight labor market, hourly wages on offer have risen substantially in certain sectors such as technical and information services, as shown in the chart above.

Meanwhile, wages in other areas such as manufacturing, catering and retail continue to lag.

In fact, if you take into account the rise in the cost of living, in some of these sectors, the average wage offered has declined during the pandemic, Lange said.

Persistently low wages in some sectors are surprising, at least in terms of supply and demand, he said.

“The labor market is tight right now, and it shows that this is a seller’s market,” Lange said.

“Workers need to have a strong position in this labor market, and we need to see that in wages. [increase] as a compensation”.

The data also shows, as shown in the chart above, that an increasing number of workers are leaving their jobs because they are not satisfied and now they have other options in the labor market.

For this reason, almost twice as many workers left their jobs last month as they did in July 2021, far exceeding other stated reasons such as attending school or retiring.

Brittany Feore, an economist at the Labor Market Information Council, said encouraging young people, such as students, to earn higher wages and work part-time could help solve the labor shortage, as could increasing immigration.

“Another solution is to encourage some of these retired people to return to work,” she said.

In many ways, the tight labor market is reminiscent of what was already expected before March 2020, Lange said, although the pandemic appears to have pushed some older people out of the labor market earlier, as the chart above shows.

“I think it’s related to the pandemic in the sense that people have retired early … so they could have a plan to retire when they are 63, but the pandemic will hit in March 2020,” he said.

“They’re leaving work, maybe they’re afraid to go back to work at 61,” Lange said. “A year later, the economy is recovering, but they decided… they would just retire and raise their pension.”

But the leading factor in reducing labor market participation, as seen in the chart above, is the changing demographic situation in the country.

BUT recent BMO report reviewed the impact of the country’s aging population on the workforce and stressed that this trend began long before the pandemic.

“It is critical to note that this ongoing slow decline is almost entirely a function of core demographics — that is, the rapidly growing proportion of the population of retirement age — and to a lesser extent due to people leaving the labor market for other reasons,” the report says.

“While this demographic workforce outflow was in full swing, the pandemic appears to have created at least some additional challenges through earlier retirements, lifestyle changes and job changes.”

The report concludes that, in the long term, “the demographic burden of labor supply will persist” in the coming years.