Georgia’s Senate race appears to be swinging in the GOP’s favor, with Herschel Walker the favorite over incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., in the midterm elections, according to a new poll.

An Insider Advantage/Fox 5 Atlanta poll released Thursday showed Walker leading the Georgia race, one of the nation’s most closely watched Senate races, with 47% of voters in the Peach State, compared to football legend Warnock’s 44%. Support.

The latest poll shows a two-point increase for Walker and a four-point drop in Warnock’s support from a July poll — a big shift in the race just two months before the midterm elections.

Walker shared on Fox News’ “Hannity” Wednesday why he believes he is getting a boost over his Democrat opponent in several recent polls.

“The reason is, I’m coming out and meeting people, I’m talking to people and people are talking. You know, they spent over $50 million on me, but the race is still tied.” Walker told host Sean Hannity.

Walker highlighted why he thinks Georgia needs new Senate leadership.

“People want change in Washington. Senator Warnock is cut from Joe Biden’s cloth. And I mean he believes in high taxes, he believes in open borders, he voted to keep men in women’s sports. And that’s not what the people of Georgia want,” Walker said. “The Georgian people want someone they can trust, and they can trust Herschel Walker.”

“Warnock is winning among young voters and seniors, but trailing among those 40-64. Men support Walker at 60%, while women support Warnock at 55%. Walker has 12% support from African American respondents,” said Matt Towery, chairman of Insider Advantage. Said. Along with the poll results. “With only 4% undecided, this race could very well lead to a general election runoff because there are a few points in different demographics.”

After months of back and forth, Warnock agreed to discuss Walker in October.

A poll shows Democratic gubernatorial nominee and former state Rep. Stacey Abrams trailing incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Ga., in the race for the governor’s mansion.

“Kemp leads in every age group in the survey. He has 10% of African American support and a surprising 68% of white voters. Abrams has 54% of women voters, while Kemp has 63% of men,” Towery said.

The InsiderAdvantage/FOX 5 Atlanta survey Conducted from September 6-7, 2022, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.2 percentage points.

Fox News’ Charles Kreitz contributed to this report.