In 988 Call Centers, Crisis Counselors Offer Empathy – And Juggling Limited Resources

On a Friday night in a call center in southeastern Pennsylvania, Michael Coluccio stirs hot tea, puts on a headset, and turns on the computer. The screen shows calls to the Suicide Prevention Line from all over the state.

Coluccio, 38, says he knows what it’s like to be on the other end of one of those calls.

“So I had a suicide attempt when I was 10 or 11 years old,” says Coluccio. “And we have callers around that age, or very young, who go through similar stressors.”

For people in a mental health crisis, calling 988 can be life saving. But what happens after you call depends on where you are. The new 988 system was launched in mid-July, and one early estimate says calls rose 45% nationwide in the first week.

Calls are expected to increase as people become aware of the hotline, some call centers say there are limits to what they can do without additional local resources.

Collucio says callers in this area – Bucks County, a suburb of Philadelphia – have access to more services than in many parts of the state. His work at the Family Services Association, which runs the hotline, sometimes involves connecting them to services such as homeless shelters, therapists, or drug and alcohol counselors.

More than anything, his job is to listen.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, contact 988 Suicide and crisis lifeline by dialing 9-8-8, or Crisis text line by texting HOME to 741741.

“If you hadn’t picked up the phone, I would have shot myself”

Coluccio’s first call of the evening from a woman who appears to be in a panic. Her partner was using drugs and began threatening violence.

He listens more than he talks. He says that by listening carefully to what she has to say, he offers relief, acceptance, and human connection.

When he speaks, he usually asks questions, gently looking for specific ways to help. In this case, his questions lead him to put the caller in touch with the local domestic violence agency and a social worker.

One service he rarely turns to is 911. Part of the idea behind 988 is that it offers an alternative to bringing in the police or an ambulance for a mental health crisis. He usually only used 911 if someone was an imminent threat to himself or others.

After talking to the woman for half an hour, Coluccio asks her some key questions to determine if she feels suicidal. Collucio says this is an important step to keep every caller safe after they hang up.

What happens next is surprisingly normal. At the beginning of the conversation, it seemed that the woman wanted to help her partner. But when he asks her directly, on a scale of one to five, how suicidal she is, she replies that she has two or maybe three – and has tried to kill herself before.

Before they end their conversation, Coluccio asks her if she would like to call back tomorrow. She says yes, so he appoints one.

Coluccio barely has time to take a sip of tea when another call comes in. This is a young man in college, overwhelmed by stress. They talk for over an hour.

It’s a pretty typical evening.

“Sometimes it’s more of an immediate intervention because sometimes people call with pills in their hands and actively think about killing themselves,” Collucio said. “There are people who called and said if you hadn’t picked up the phone, I would have shot myself.”

He says that’s why the national network of call centers works so well. There are more than 200 such call centers in the country. Calls are tied to area codes. If no one picks up the phone locally, the call is redirected to another location.

The promise is that someone always picks up the phone.



Lack of resources for personal assistance

Some places, like Bucks County, have options for callers who need more help than counselors can offer over the phone. Collucio says he can even send a mobile psychiatric team to visit someone at home.

But this is not the case everywhere. In Hannover, a small town a few hours to the west, call center 988 does not have this option.

Jane Wildasin runs the center and says workers sometimes have to put down their headphones, get into cars and meet people, sometimes even an hour away.

“So right now, if there is a crisis in someone’s home, we can potentially go there,” says Vildasin.

In rural Central County, the local 988 call center relies on volunteers—mostly students from Pennsylvania State University. Denise Herr McCann is in charge of the operation and says her team can call in mobile mental health specialists, but there should be more.

In addition, there is an urgent need for other mental health professionals to continue helping people after the crisis has passed.

“Sometimes those resources are other advisory services and they don’t have the capacity,” says Herr McCann. “People are calling and if they are lucky, the providers have six weeks. There’s nothing good about that.”

For decades, suicide prevention call centers have had to raise funds from local, state, and federal sources. Now, with the transition to 988, they must comply with new federal regulations such as data collection and licensing requirements, says Julie Dees, who oversees a call center in Bucks County. It all costs money.

“Call centers have increased responsibilities, but they don’t really get the extra funding,” says Dees.

According to a recent analysis from the Pew Charitable Foundation. The group notes that states mostly have to pay bills for switching to 988, and many call centers that do the real work have been underfunded for years. He recommends that state policymakers assess funding needs to ensure 988-related crisis services are sustainable.

The Biden administration has allocated $432 million to build the capacity of local and backup call centers and provide related services. But states are expected to come with the main streams of funding.

The 2020 law enacting 988 also allows states to pass legislation to add a small fee to mobile phone bills as a permanent source of funds for 988 and related mental health services. So far, only four states have done so, and only two have proposed a bill.

Pennsylvania is not one of these states and does not have a different funding plan. This worries Kevin Busel, who chairs the Association of Pennsylvania County Commissioners.

“It’s life or death,” Buzel says. “And you can’t do it half way.”

He indicated that Pennsylvania had decided to delay publication of the new 988 issue until next year. There are fears that too many calls could flood the system and that counties need more time to organize funding, hire workers and build capacity for things like these mobile crisis teams.

Problems aside, in Center District, Herr McCann emphasizes that hotline calls are working. In most cases, just talking to someone is enough to defuse the crisis.

“When they have someone who empathizes and listens, that connection helps them,” she said. It lets people know that “it’s not hopeless. There is hope there. There is help there.”