The first human death in Illinois in 2022 from West Nile virus was confirmed Tuesday.

An unnamed man in his late 70s died of an illness in Cook County. Illinois Department of Public Health. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed on Tuesday that WNV played a contributing role in the death and confirmed the diagnosis through laboratory testing.

“This unfortunate death, the first reported of the year from West Nile virus in Illinois, is a reminder that the disease poses a risk, especially to those with weakened immune systems,” said Illinois Health Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “As the weather warms and mosquitoes thrive, we all need to take precautions to protect ourselves from mosquitoes and viruses by wearing insect repellent and removing standing water around our homes where mosquitoes breed.”

The department can monitor WNV in the state by testing batches of mosquitoes along with checking dead cows and birds. Last year, about 48 counties in the state reported the presence of the virus in animals. Meanwhile, five of the 65 confirmed cases have died of the disease.

The disease is usually transmitted through the bite of a common house mosquito called Culex pipien, which usually spreads the virus after inhaling the blood of an infected animal. Common symptoms from WNV include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches that last for days or weeks, the health department says. However, four out of five people who test positive for the virus show no symptoms.

Severe cases of the disease can lead to meningitis or encephalitis or death. West Nile virus is especially dangerous for people over the age of 50, who are more likely to experience severe symptoms.

The IDPH said on May 17 that it was the first mosquito to test positive for the disease. Additionally, three men over the age of 50 tested positive for WNV and were all hospitalized in New Jersey.