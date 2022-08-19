type here...
Implications of possible trip of MPs to Taiwan to be considered – Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government will ensure that members of parliament consider all possible implications of the proposed trip to Taiwan.

Judy Sgro, chairman of the Canada-Taiwan Friendship Group, told CBC News earlier this week that a group of Canadian MPs and senators are planning a trip to the island as early as October.

But there are fears it could escalate tensions with China, which earlier this month denounced US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei.

China considers the island of Taiwan its own territory. Beijing imposed sanctions on Pelosi in response to her visit and conducted military exercises around Taiwan.

On Friday, Trudeau said MPs make their own decisions about what their committees study and the trips they take.

“There are important reflections going on right now,” he said at a press conference in Les Iles de la Madeleine, Que.

“Canada has a long-standing stance on China and Taiwan that we will ensure respect. China’s belligerence on this issue and their stance is of course worrying,” he added.

“We will ensure that parliamentarians making the decision to travel or not travel take every step to reflect on the implications and impact of this.”

Sgro, an Ontario Liberal MP, initially told CBC News that this time the trip would be “specifically a trade committee visit.” Later, her office said that the visit was actually being organized by a Canadian-Taiwanese “friendship group” that would be sponsored by the Taiwanese government.

The eight government representatives planning to travel are members of both the Friendship Group and the Standing Committee on International Trade.

Conservative MP says he doesn’t want to ‘turn against China’

The group hopes to visit Taiwan and Singapore during the trip, although the House of Commons has yet to approve a budget for the trip.

Democratic MP and International Trade Committee member Brian Masse said earlier this week that Canadians “should support other democracies that have fought for their rights and freedoms.”

Randy Hoback, a Conservative MP and vice chair of the committee, said members of the Canada-Taiwan parliamentary “friendship group” traveled to Taiwan about twice a year before COVID-19 restricted travel.

Hoback himself visited the island with a group. Taiwan is located about 160 km off the coast of southeast China.

WATCH | US-China tensions escalate after Taiwan visit

US-China tensions escalate after Taiwan visit

Experts are concerned about rising tensions between the United States and China after US officials visited the island of Taiwan, which China claims as its own.

But the Conservative MP said he would like to consult with Home Office Canada before embarking on the trip now. “There is no intention on my part to oppose China,” he said on Wednesday.

During Pelosi’s visit, Foreign Secretary Melanie Jolie urged China to ease tensions, saying lawmakers frequently make international visits and should not be used to justify holding military exercises.

A spokesperson for Jolie said earlier this week that parliamentary associations and friendship groups travel regularly and she respects their independence.

“Canada continues to have strong and growing trade and personal ties with Taiwan,” said Emily Williams.

“Canada is committed to upholding the rules that have brought peace and stability for decades, including in the Indo-Pacific region.”

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Authority in Canada said it would give the parliamentary committee “full support” for the visit, which would allow them to continue discussing issues such as trade and investment, education and technology.

Nebraska coach Scott Frost says the offensive lineman throws up 15-20 times per practice.

Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost said his players have a habit of vomiting during practice sessions under...
Masters expressed hope for McConnell’s support in the Arizona Senate race

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday that...
NY Times Columnist Krugman Throws Cold Water on Biden’s Recent Successes: Not ‘Effective’ as Media Claims

off Video Kudlow blames Covid lockdown, government funding as Biden administration investigates...
Judge Blocks Florida ‘Wake Up’ Law By Governor DeSantis

closer Video DeSantis: Florida's 'Woke' Dying Place 'Outnumbered' panelists discuss Florida Governor...
Brooke Shields shared an emotional video after daughter Rowan left for her sophomore year of college

closer Video Actress, model, mother and entrepreneur Brooke Shields joins Steve...
The brothers died after jumping off the ‘Joss Bridge’ on Martha’s Vineyard

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on August 19 Here are...
