Immigrants on the Martha’s Vineyard flight say they were told they were going to Boston

Martha’s Vineyard, Mass. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flew to Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., on a paid flight Wednesday. About 50 immigrants arrived by plane and landed in San Antonio, Texas.

The migrants disembarked around 3.15 pm local time. Later Wednesday, a spokesman for DeSantis sent a statement to NPR and other news outlets saying the immigrants were transported through Florida under a state program funded by the Legislature earlier this year. The statement read in part: “States such as Massachusetts, New York and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who are invited into our country by encouraging illegal immigration.”

The Florida statement refers to two planes, but local officials on Martha’s Vineyard say there was only one.

However, many immigrants told NPR that their flights had landed in San Antonio and were being flown to Boston.

NPR confirmed that one plane originated in San Antonio, stopped in Florida, and then made another stop in South Carolina before flying to Martha’s Vineyard. But other than that layover, none of the immigrants interviewed by NPR had spent time in Florida.

The unannounced flight angered Massachusetts officials.

“We have the governor of Florida … secretly plotting to ship immigrant families on airplanes like cattle,” said state Sen. Dylan Fernandez, who represents Martha’s Vineyard. “Send them women and children to places where they are not told where they are going and never notify the local authorities and people here that they are coming. It is very inhumane and reprehensible to do this.”

NPR was able to interview the three immigrants late Wednesday. “They (the migrants) told us they had just crossed the border into Texas and were staying in a shelter in San Antonio,” NPR’s Joel Rose said today. Morning edition.

Migrants said a woman they identified as “Pearla” approached them outside the shelter and lured them to get on the plane, saying they would be flown to Boston and would get work papers quickly. She gave them food. Migrants said Perla was trying to recruit more passengers hours before their flight.



Andres Duarte, 30, of Venezuela, said he recently crossed the border into Texas and eventually found refuge in San Antonio.

“She (Perla) offered us help. Help never came,” Andres said. “Now here we are. We boarded the plane with a vision of the future, of making it happen.” He went on to explain why he boarded the plane with so little information in hand. “Look, when you don’t have money and somebody helps, it means a lot.”

On Martha’s Vineyard, immigrants are living in church shelters while local officials and nonprofits figure out what’s next. Lisa Del Castro, who runs a homeless shelter on the island, said resources were scarce at first.

“Everything from bedding to food, clothes to toothbrushes, toothpaste, blankets, sheets. I mean we had some of that… but we didn’t have the numbers we needed.”

Most of the arrivals spoke little or no English, and Spanish-speaking high school students were brought into the service as interpreters.

Edgartown Police Chief Bruce McNamee said many of the migrants were confused.

“We talked to a lot of people who were like, ‘Where am I?’ And then I was trying to tell you where Martha’s vineyard was.”

Wednesday’s flight extends a tactic used by Republican politicians to send immigrants from mostly southern states to Democrat-controlled cities in the north. Republican leaders have used the move to decry the rise in illegal immigration during President Biden’s tenure, and the issue is at the forefront of November’s midterm elections.

Martha’s Vineyard has a reputation as a destination for progressive elites, and DeSantis regularly brings up the island enclave at his press conferences. Republican governors in Texas and Arizona are also moving immigrants across the border to northern cities at taxpayer expense.

Democrats and immigrant advocates say the governor is essentially using immigrants as political pawns. But the governor says he’s addressing a very real problem.

The US Border Patrol is on pace to report 2 million apprehensions in a fiscal year for the first time.

Del Castro, who runs the Martha’s Vineyard shelter where the migrants spent the night, said the group is resilient.

“There are some really sad stories. And then some people, they were just expressing how grateful they are to be here, to be safe and to be taken care of, right? And, you know, their needs are so great right now.”

NPR spoke with Yesica, an immigrant who gave her first name because of her undocumented immigration status. She said she was unsure about her future.

“Oh, goodness. I don’t know what’s going to happen to you,” Yesica said, speaking in Spanish. “It’s true I’m worried. It’s God’s will, isn’t it? We’re here now and there’s nothing we can do.”

“Not quite,” she added, “to take a step back.”

Eve Zukoff is a reporter at WCAI.