The mayors of Washington DC and New York City and the governors of Texas and Arizona are outraged by the number of migrants arriving in their cities – but these numbers are only a fraction of the enormous numbers that hit the southern border each month.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and Big Apple Mayor Eric Adams have both pressed border states to move migrants to their cities, and Bowser has called for federal aid for what he calls a humanitarian crisis.

“We are focused and continue to be very focused on the federal government doing its part and taking the lead in what we see as a growing humanitarian crisis with people seeking asylum across the country to reach their final destinations,” Bowser said Earlier this month.

She has requested the deployment of the National Guard on several occasions, a request the Pentagon has so far shot down. The city’s attorney general unveiled a grant program Thursday to fund nonprofit organizations.

Texas Mayor Says DC, New York Border Towns Can Handle Migrant Buses If They Get Out of Thousands of Migrants Every Day

Meanwhile, in New York City, Mayor Eric Adams appealed for help from the federal government, but engaged in a war of words with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over the port authority’s move of thousands of migrants.

“We need help. We need help,” Adams said at a press conference earlier this week. “And we have some specific items that we’re going to go over with the president. But we need help. We believe FEMA should step in.”

“The federal government and the state should also help in this because it is more than housing… housing, education, food, translation, services, health care, all these issues,” Assams said.

On Thursday he took aim at Abbott again: “He’s an anti-American governor who’s really against everything we stand for. And I’m going to do everything possible to make sure the people of Texas know how bad we are around the world. .”

However, the cities pale in comparison to those who touch the border every day. Adams said this week that more than 4,000 immigrants have entered the city’s shelter system in recent months.

Meanwhile, Abbott said the state has sent about 6,000 migrants to Washington, DC, and only last week began moving migrants to New York City. Arizona has denied sending immigrants to New York City and Governor Doug Ducey’s office. reported More than 1,000 migrants are said to have been sent to DC

While those numbers don’t include the number of migrants going to cities on their own, or those helped get there by non-profits at the border that help migrants make the journey, the numbers getting by bus are only a small fraction. What is happening at the border?

Since March, there have been more than 200,000 migrant encounters per month at the border, and no month since February 2021 has seen fewer than 150,000 migrant encounters. Some of them are returned under Title 42 Public Health Protections. Released into the United States in places like Arizona and Texas.

On Saturday, a single group of about 150 illegal immigrants entered the US at Eagle Pass, Texas. Earlier in the week, Fox News reported on multiple groups of hundreds of migrants crossing into the US at that single crossing point.

NYC Mayor Adams Dubs Abbott as ‘Anti-American Governor’ As Colonist Outcry Grows

A source told Fox News that the Del Rio sector saw about 2,000 illegal crossings in one 24-hour period — only a handful were deported through a Title 42 public health order. Meanwhile, 669 illegal crossings took place in the Yuma sector of Arizona in a single day.

Overall there were more than 1.7 million migrant encounters at the border this fiscal year, surpassing last year’s historical numbers.

“You see New York, you see Washington getting overwhelmed with some buses,” McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos told Fox News. “We get over a thousand people a day.”

“The city of McAllen was able to handle thousands of immigrants a day,” Villalobos said. “I think they could handle a few hundred.”

Border states began to take matters into their own hands. In addition to busing migrants to other cities, governors also increased resources and began building their own border walls. Arizona Governor Ducey announced on Friday that construction has begun on holes in the border wall that will be filled with shipping containers welded with razor wire.

“Arizona has had enough,” Ducey said in a statement. “We can’t wait any longer.”

Fox News’ Bill Melugin and Jon Michael Rash contributed to this report.