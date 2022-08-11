‘I’m trying to be more pro’: Why Browns’ Greg Newsome II moved older brother

BEREA, Ohio – When Greg Newsome II was growing up, his older sister mapped out their living arrangements for their teenage years at 18 months old.

Zakia Newsome Despite her brother’s protests, everything was noted.

“I always told Greg, ‘We’re going to live together. You’re going to have the east wing of the house. I’m going to have the west wing,'” she said. “He used to say, ‘Zakia, I’m not living with you.’

Zakia must have made a great bet.

In early May, she left her family’s hometown of Chicago and quit her full-time job at a nonprofit to move with Gregg, east of downtown Cleveland.

“The crazy part is this time he asked me to live with him. It was his idea,” Zakia said in a recent interview with the Beacon Journal during the Browns’ training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage’s campus.

It’s not every day that an NFL player prays for his older sister to live with him — not just run his house, but also give him some tough love when needed.

The Cleveland Browns have high hopes for Greg Newsome II

But Greg did. The Browns believe the cornerback out of Northwestern University has All-Pro potential, and he has an undeniable desire to be great. One of the stars of this summer’s training camp in Berea, Gregg is smart enough to realize that if he wants to maximize his talent, especially early in his career, he needs a razor-sharp focus on football.

Enter Zakia. She became the key to Gregg’s mission to build on the promising season he had last year as a rookie first-round draft pick (26th overall).

“A lot of people don’t realize the struggles we have coming into the NFL, having that fame, having that money, not really having that structure around you, especially when you’re on your own,” Gregg told the Beacon Journal. “I think she’s a great person to be around, say yes to me, say no to me.

“I am alone [last year], so I’m going through the whole thing myself. Although I think I did a great job, I think you need a little parental guidance with some things, and I think she’s going to be a great person to hold me back a little more this season.

Being young, rich, and famous puts the party scene in the hands of professional athletes, and many of them find it irresistible. Gregg doesn’t deny occasionally dabbling in nightlife as a rookie, but he doesn’t believe it interferes with his work.

“I don’t think I’m going out much,” he said. “I’ve been able to balance it and even the times I go out, I don’t drink, especially if I go out in season.”

Greg Newsome II is benefiting from this offseason routine

Even more difficult for Greg, he says, is keeping his inner circle tight. He explained that “letting undeserving people into your life” can be problematic.

“Some people can benefit from something like that,” he said.

Zakia, 23, takes the unwritten rules of being an older sibling seriously. For example, she isn’t shy about reminding 22-year-old Greg about his priorities.

“I feel it sometimes [Greg] Wants to help people so much, he sometimes can’t see that these people are not the best people for you,” she said. “… He was a good man. I think I’m a mean person. I said, ‘No, I don’t care.’ I would say no in a heartbeat. If he doesn’t want to say no, he says ‘Oh, yes. Talk to my sister.’ I was like, ‘No, it’s not happening.’

Former college basketball player North Park University In Chicago, Zakia knew the sacrifices athletes had to make to excel in the arena. She is also brutally honest. She joins her parents in breaking down Greg’s football image and offering criticism.

Her boyfriend Oliver Chell also knows sports. He played soccer at North Park and they met while rehabbing from torn anterior cruciate ligaments in the athletic department’s training room. Now Chell works in marketing NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus, and he moves to Cleveland with Zakia at Gregg’s request. During the league’s traditional vacation for training camp, the pair spent a month in Chell’s native England before returning to Northeast Ohio.

With training camp in full swing, Zakia began to take the day-to-day responsibilities off her brother’s shoulders, just as she did in spring practices. Gregg credits the setup for allowing him to thrive in organized team activities. Zakia cooks for him and takes care of his two German Shepherds, Bruno and Blaise.

“She keeps me in a routine, whether it’s getting enough sleep all the time, eating right all the time,” Greg said. “I’m trying to be more pro than last year.

“The way she takes care of everything else for me, the only thing I have to worry about at this point is football.”

Browns defensive backs coach Jeff Howard believes Greg Newsome II can reach lofty goals

NFL players often dine at team facilities this time of year, but Zakia says whenever Gregg eats at home, it’s his cooking. He will be at Browns headquarters from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on a typical camp day. When he returned home last year, fatigue set in and comfort affected his diet.

“He would just order food,” Zakia said. “He’s not getting the right nutrition. So I’m making sure he’s eating right, making sure he’s getting all his calories, making sure he doesn’t have to worry about anything other than actually waking up and coming to play football.

Browns defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator Jeff Howard Was impressed with Greg’s progress before his second professional season. He showed last year that he can handle the outside cornerback and nickelback duties, and the coaching staff is counting on him to handle both responsibilities starting in the 2022 season. Gregg is slated to start opposite two-time Pro Bowl selection Denzel Ward and slide into the slot when the three cornerbacks are deployed.

“He learned a lot of positions for us last year at corner and nickel,” Howard said, “and I think that’s something I’ve never seen him do so many corners. He’s very smart, very focused. Football is very important to him, so he spends a lot of time with it.

“My message to him is, ‘Where’s the next step?’ He longs for a lot. I think he can get there.

Last season, Gregg had 37 tackles and nine passes defensed in 12 games, 11 of which he started. He missed two games with a calf injury, two with a concussion and one with COVID-19. He found himself in both concussion and COVID-19 protocols simultaneously just before Christmas.

“I was definitely down and out,” Greg said, adding that the addition of his loved ones helped him overcome depression. He returned for the final two games of the season and finished 32nd out of 116 qualifying cornerbacks. ProFootballFocus.com Graded last year.

Now Greg is more comfortable on and off the field. He has adjusted to life in the playbook used by the NFL and defensive coordinator Joe Woods. He also has a support system with him in Cleveland.

“I think you can see a real first-round draft pick they got,” Gregg said. “I think I had an okay rookie year. This is good. People think it’s really good, but I don’t think it’s anywhere near my ability. I am looking to take huge leaps to my potential.

Behind the scenes, Zakia is encouraging her brother. A similar job might be something like CEO of Greg Enterprises.

“I like it,” Zakia said.

She already proudly wears the label of big sister.

Nate Ulrich can be reached at nulrich@thebeaconjournal.com or on Twitter @ByNateUlrich.