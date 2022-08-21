‘I’m still going to retire’: Albert Pujols takes charge of 700 home runs in final days of career

PHOENIX — We sat down for 20 minutes Saturday afternoon and Albert Pujols insisted he won’t change his mind about retiring after this season, no matter how close he gets to the incredible 700-home run club.

The St. Louis Cardinals icon immediately went out and hit two home runs at Chase Field on the Phoenix night – just missing the third – as part of a 4-for-4 night, as he passed Hall of Famer Stan Musial for the second-most total bases in baseball history.

It may no longer be whether Pujols can reach 700 home runs, but instead: how soon will he do it?

“Yeah,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said, “he’ll do it.

The way Pujols is hitting these days, with five home runs for a total of 692 in his last five games, who would dare disagree?

He didn't have a single homer in June and drove in just six runs in the first half of the season, but he had six home runs in August alone, seven more than the team's total.

Pujols, who has 13 homers on the year, is five home runs shy of tying Alex Rodriguez for fourth on the all-time home run list and is eight from the 700 mark that only three men have gone before: Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth ( 714).

Pujols, 42, suddenly looks like the same guy who terrorized the National League in his first 11 years. He went 4-4 with two homers and two singles in the Cardinals’ 16-7 rout of the Arizona Diamondbacks, becoming the first player 42 or older to give up four hits and two homers.

While the rest of the baseball world was feeling the effects of the dog days of summer, Pujols was suddenly energized. He hit .438 in the second half with a ridiculous .918 slugging percentage. The all-time slugging percentage record in the second half was .908 when Barry Bonds hit a record 73 homers in 2001.

“It’s unbelievable to watch him,” Cardinals All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado said. “When we get him, I know he’s going to help us win games, but honestly, I don’t know where we’d be without him.

Well, the Cardinals have just two months to figure it out, because regardless of what happens the rest of the season, Pujols insisted after the Cardinals’ final game that he’s calling it a career.

“Whether I hit 693, 696, 700, I’m still going to retire,” Pujols told USA TODAY Sports. “I don’t get caught up in numbers. If you would have told me 22 years ago that I would be this close, I told you, you must be crazy. “My career is amazing,” he said.

So, nothing will change your mind?

“If I can’t hit 70 homers, I’m not coming back,” Pujols said with a laugh. “No, I’ve had enough. I am happy to announce that this is what I signed. Really, I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Pujols, who didn’t even have a job when spring training started, came very close to spoiling this Hollywood story. He had three other job offers, and at least one was going to pay him more than the $2 million the Cardinals ultimately offered him, while others promised more playing time.

But after the Cardinals came calling, the job search ended.

He packed his bags and was in Cardinals camp the next morning, ready for his farewell tour.

“I obviously took a lot less money and less promises,” Pujols said, “but this is where I want to be. This is where I wanted to finish my last year and thank God for allowing me to open this door to come here to finish my career.

While everyone thought it would just be a nightly festive joy ride, Pujols had other ideas.

“It’s amazing to have the opportunity to come back to St. Louis, where it all started for me 21 years ago,” he said. “This organization believed that I could help. It’s not just about coming back to celebrate my past year, but knowing that I can help. That means a lot to me.

“To be able to help this organization win in every way I can and to enjoy my final passage through this city is very special.”

The Los Angeles Dodgers, Pujols said, reinvigorated him. He was released by the Los Angeles Angels last May in the final year of his 10-year, $240 million contract. Despite not having a DH in the National League last year, the Dodgers decided to give him a chance. Pujols became a pinch-hitter deluxe in leading the Dodgers to the postseason, hitting .254 with 12 homers in 189 at-bats.

“I have a lot of respect for that organization, a lot of respect for the players, and it’s a blessing to have the opportunity to be back in the playoffs,” Pujols said. “It’s really exciting for me to come back and play this year because they gave me joy, gave me that thrill of being back in the postseason.”

Now it’s like 2011 all over again. Pujols has the Cardinals atop the National League Central with a five-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers, making him feel young again.

He hit a 437-foot homer off veteran lefty Madison Bumgarner in the second inning, a 429-foot homer in the fourth inning and nearly struck out in the sixth when he left his bat on a 109.4-mph ball caroming to left. Field wall.

He tried to steal second base in the sixth inning, only to be thrown out, and produced another single in the seventh.

He’s a one-man show.

“I’m very happy to tell you the truth,” Pujols said. “I don’t really know what I can do, but I know that I have worked very hard with the gift that the Lord has given me. I don’t know what the year will look like, but what I can control is dedication and hard work.

“Because of that hard work, I’ve been able to get better, stay healthy and accomplish a lot of things in this game that most players never do.”

Pujols, who will go down as one of the best right-handed hitters of all time, can’t even keep track of all his hits. Chris Conroy, the Cardinals’ assistant trainer, constantly brings baseballs for Pujols to sign and authenticate, asking Pujols what just happened.

Tonight, the Cardinals passed Musial, the all-time great, in total bases (6,141) to become second only to Hank Aaron (6,856). And yes, Conroy received the baseball as the home-run ball bounced back onto the field.

“It’s just crazy, every day I go to a game,” Pujols said, “they’re asking for a baseball. I’m like, ‘Okay, what’s this for?’ They say, ‘Oh, you just tied or passed.’ I say, ‘What, I don’t know. I swear, I don’t BS, I don’t know.’

But he is well aware of the history of this landmark.

Musial Busch has a huge statue at the entrance to the stadium. He was Pujols’ mentor and idol when he came up with the Cardinals, and Pujols was a bit emotional to eclipse Stan the Man.

“It’s amazing to be mentioned in the same sentence,” Pujols said. “What he’s done for this organization is amazing. I’m sure he’s smiling at me.

Now, one miraculous milestone remains. It’s what everyone talks about in baseball. The 700-Home Run Club, the most prestigious fraternity in all of baseball.

“We talk about it when he’s not around,” Arenado said. “I mean, 700 home runs? It’s something no one has seen. It will be very special.”

Pujols will tell you he’s more proud of the number no one talks about these days, when everyone else is moving past 700: He has 2,187 career RBI. The only men in history with more RBI are Aaron (2,297) and Ruth (2,214).

“It’s a number that means everything to me,” Pujols said. “That’s how you win games. It takes four walks to get an RBI. It takes a homer to get at least one or a base hit.

“That’s how you win, score runs. If someone comes to me and says RBIs are overrated, I tell them they are crazy.

Pujols dreams of leaving the game with the ultimate prize, another World Series championship. He already had two rings, plenty of room for another. Still, no matter what happens in the final six weeks, whether he hits 700 homers or how far the Cardinals go in October, he’s leaving the game with an unblemished reputation and a plaque reserved for him in Cooperstown.

He played the game clean, played it right and respected the game every moment he stepped on the field.

Who would favor a pinch hit rookie aa right-hander on the mound if a crowd of 34,248 booed hometown kid Nolan Gorman and offered encouragement when he stepped to the plate? When Gorman delivered a single, guess who was on the top step of the dugout?

Yes, Pujols.

It was a moment Gorman would never forget. He can tell his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren that there was an August night with 150 friends and family in attendance when he pinch-hit for the Great Hall of Famer.

“It’s awesome,” said Gorman, who has an autographed jersey from Pujols. “I was thinking about finishing this job for Albert.”

That’s Pujols, the ultimate teammate, role model and ambassador.

It saddens him that players like Fernando Tatis Jr. resort to performance-enhancing drugs knowing their careers are doomed forever. He hopes Tatis and others suspended for PEDs will be forgiven, but knows they’ll never be looked at the same way again.

“I don’t judge people, but being a guy from the same country, the Dominican Republic, and seeing the mistake that guy made, it hurt me a lot,” Pujols said. “It doesn’t make you a bad person, but you made a bad choice. All it takes is one bad choice and it stinks not only for them, but for baseball and the people of our country.

“I’m on the radar like everybody else, but there’s a huge responsibility you carry with you,” Pujols added. “My responsibility towards God has helped me achieve the success I have achieved. I know there are many people, the country that has followed me throughout my career, and I want to make them proud.

Mission accomplished, 700 homes or.

“No matter what happens, my friend,” Pujols says, “I wouldn’t change a thing. I’ve had an incredible career. How blessed am I?”

