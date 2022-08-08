‘I’m ready’: Golf world reacts to Nick Faldo’s retirement after 19 years as broadcaster

It ended an era in CBS broadcasting.

After 16 years donning the headset for the network, Sir Nick Faldo bid farewell to the booth for the final round. 2022 Wyndham Championship Sunday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The six-time major champion, whose history runs deep at Sedgefield since his PGA Tour debut at the 1979 Greater Greensboro Open, was honored with a plaque behind the ninth green on the club’s Wall of Fame, where he joins the likes of Charlie. Sifford and Arnold Palmer.

“I blew it,” Faldo said through tears In his final section on air before briefly collecting himself. “I was on a boat in Ireland and they called me and said, ‘How would you like to sit next to Jim Nantz?’ And I literally fell off the boat, I really did. That was 2006, and here we are 16 years later.”

“Thank you to all the staff,” he continued. “While I affectionately and respectfully call you workers, they put up pictures, we rattle, we have an easy job. Thank you all.”

“I was an only child and I found three brothers when I was 65. Thank you,” he said, referring to Nantz, Ian Baker-Finch and Frank Nobillo, who joined him in the booth for the final round. “I’m ready.”

The broadcast also includes some messages from Faldo’s former and current colleagues on and off the golf course, and it gets pretty emotional at times. So much so that Dottie Pepper at one point asked, “Can you call it or do you want me to take it?”

Here’s how the golf world honored Sir Nick Faldo for his broadcast retirement.

Trevor Immelman

“I want to give a shout out to my good friend Sir Nick Faldo as he gets ready to make his final broadcast for CBS. I was lucky enough to meet Sir Nick when I was 15. He took me under his wing, he mentored me throughout my playing career, starting on the European Tour and then the PGA Tour. . and when I started broadcasting, that’s what he did. So, Nick, thank you so much for everything you’ve done for me. Every time I sit in this chair, as the lead analyst, I think of you. I can’t wait to visit you and Lindsey at the Faldo farm. Thanks, my friend. “

The PGA Tour

Just watch and enjoy.

Frank Nobillo

“Nick, not everyone has a career like yours, careers, golf and TV. Your record stands for that. To really know Nick Faldo you have to watch it in reverse. If you look at your broadcasting career, you have the courage to show everyone out there, including us, what your emotions really are. You are not afraid to do so. When it comes to playing golf, you are strong enough not to expose them. So I want to say as a fellow broadcaster, as a fellow golfer, but more importantly as a friend, thank you teammate.

Amanda Balian Renner

Jim Nantz

“Also Nick, you had the opportunity to document people, places, stories, and you did it with humor, humility, and humanity. And I think it’s fair to say that you let your heart as a broadcaster look at you more than we did in your stoic way as a player. My friend, the sands of time will be very kind to you.

Colt Nast

Wyndham Championship

Ian Baker-Finch

“You have taught me so much and I am grateful for that. Claret Jug, ’90-’91-’92 I’m honored to have my name among yours, I look forward to it. Over the past two decades we have teamed up many times at various TV towers around the world, the last 16 years here at CBS. It’s a great honor, and I’m as sad to see you go as we all are here. Well old boy, maybe we’ll be hooking up on the Gallatin River in Montana with a fly rod instead of a golf club.