‘I’m just digging deep’: Manitoba expat takes 1st place in Canadian Death Race 15 months after near-fatal crash

The Manitoba expat took first place in the ultra-women’s Canadian Death Race in the Canadian Rockies over the weekend – and managed the dastardly feat just over a year after she nearly died in a horrific practice crash.

Lindsey Klassen, who finished eighth overall, said the Alberta race was “pretty brutal” but she persevered.

“I’m just digging deep,” said Klassen, a Cooks Creek, Maine native and now a foot and ankle surgeon in San Francisco. “I think it’s just more mental resilience.”

The Canadian Death Race is a grueling 118km climb over three mountain peaks with a total vertical drop of 17,000 feet. Runners must also find their way across a major river in the so-called Hell’s Gate Canyon, where the Smoky and Sulfur rivers converge.

Klassen did all this just 15 months after being impaled in a fatal accident.

Lindsey Klassen stands next to a map of the Canadian death race in Alberta. The grueling 118km race runs through the Canadian Rockies and includes a 17,000-foot vertical drop. (Presented by Lindsey Klassen)

In April 2021, she was training on a bike when her rear brakes failed while descending a steep hill. Klassen collided with the fence and flew over the fence, landing on a pole that impaled her in the chest.

“I still have a fair amount of chest pain that I deal with, mostly due to the equipment still in my chest,” she said. “It’s something that I just block most of the time to keep doing what I want to do.”

Klassen’s recovery is ongoing to some extent, but she’s already been competing for a few months now. She ran the Boston Marathon last fall, six months after the accident.

Klassen said her feet still hurt from the Death Race and she expected to lose a few toenails, but overall her body felt pretty good after a couple of days.

Fear played a part in pushing her to the finish line, beating the woman who had been in the lead for most of the race.

“I was scared running the last six miles to the finish line because I didn’t know if she would overtake me or not,” Klassen said. Information radio host Marcy Marcus on Tuesday.

The support of loved ones also helped her pass the race; her parents, brother and niece met her at the finish line in Grand Cash, Alta.

Lindsey Klassen poses for a photograph on a mountain range in western Alberta over the weekend during the Canadian Death Race. (Lindsey Classes)

Her victory qualifies her for the Western States Endurance Run, a one-day, 100-mile race in California. Before that, she and her husband are planning to compete in the Ironman triathlon in October.

Looking back on everything she’s been through in the past two years, Klassen feels grateful for the opportunity to continue competing.

“Having gone through some of the hardships that I had with my bike accident… I am so grateful to be able to do what I do,” she said.

“I have big goals and I just don’t want to stop doing what I really enjoy, so I just keep pushing for them.”