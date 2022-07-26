type here...
CANADA ENTERTAINMENT 'I'm Creating a New Canvas': High fashion meets Haida...
CANADAENTERTAINMENT

‘I’m Creating a New Canvas’: High fashion meets Haida culture at a Yukon hat shop

By printveela editor

-

16
0
- Advertisment -


Reconnecting with culture and traditions looks different for everyone. For Dorothy Grant, it’s about fusing traditional Haida crafts with innovative fashion techniques.

“Tradition versus innovation is what I have been practicing and doing for the last 40 years of my creative life,” said world-famous fashion designer Haida.

Grant, a member of the Kaigani Haida Crow clan, was the first fashion designer to combine high fashion with her Haida culture.

Grant is a member of the Kaigani Haida Crow clan. (Sissy De Flavius/CBC)

Last week, she hosted a traditional hat-making class at the Kwanlin Dune Cultural Center in Whitehorse, where nine Yukon First Nations women learned Grant’s unique techniques.

“I can see that these ladies are just hungry for something new. It’s like I’m giving them a new canvas so they can create their own artwork on it,” Grant said.

Hat sewing
Each participant made their own hat from start to finish, including shaping the fabric into a traditional hat shape, sewing on the brim, and designing, cutting, and adding embellishments. (Sissy De Flavius/CBC)

The five-day workshop was based on the traditional painted woven hat of the Haida tribes of the northwest coast. Despite the fact that the form is traditional, she said, the training included several of Grant’s personal fashion secrets and new techniques.

“It’s a pretty complicated process, but it’s almost healing because you can literally finish a hat in [a few] days,” she said.

“Also, just being able to build something with your own hands from start to finish is a really great feeling. I think that’s what I’m teaching these ladies, that they have the ability to do it.”

Thelma Sawyer sews colorful brim hats.
Thelma Sawyer, member of the Ta’an Kwachan Council, sews on the colorful brim of the hat. (Sissy De Flavius/CBC)

The grant also creates traditional products that can be healing for people experiencing the problems and traumas experienced by indigenous peoples.

“We all come from the same place and probably upbringing,” Grant said of the workshop participants. “We all had problems and injuries. I think if you can put it all into some kind of creative process like this, it helps to deal with all these things.”

Dorothy Grant observing a seminar participant
“I am honored to pass on my skills as a now millionaire to these ladies because they are so hungry for something new. And it’s very innovative, but grounded in tradition,” Grant said. (Sissy De Flavius/CBC)

Participants were sponsored by their respective communities: Kwanlin Dune Indigenous Nation, Taan Kwachan Council and Gwich’in.

killer whale tailoring
Each hat must be unique to the artist. That’s why Shirley Dawson sewed a coat of arms in honor of her grandfather’s orca clan. It’s part of my clan. It’s part of me,” she said. (Sissy De Flavius/CBC)
Draw a pen
Elizabeth Moses decided to include the feather design due to a vision. “In my vision, I climbed a mountain. Upstairs, grandfather touched my face with a pen,” she explained. (Sissy De Flavius/CBC)
two members help each other in a hat making workshop
Dawson said the atmosphere at the workshop was “very positive and supportive” to the point where participants shared materials and helped each other throughout the process. (Sissy De Flavius/CBC)
Combination of hat and regalia
Grant has made a name for herself in the fashion industry internationally with a combination of innovation and traditional design, as shown in this traditional hat and regalia set. “There is no one bigger or better. I am the same. I was born into a modest family in Alaska,” said the artist. (Sissy De Flavius/CBC)
lady cut tensil
Tanya Pope of the Taan Kwachan Council creates a white and red bow tie for her black felt hat. (Sissy de Flavius)
posing for a photo
Moses, fourth from the right, said it was a lifetime opportunity. Not only was it her first time studying and making a hat, it also happened by coincidence. Moses was at the Center when he saw the group in the artists’ studio. Luckily, there was one free seat, and she was able to join thanks to her sponsorship from her native Gwich’in nation. (Sissy De Flavius/CBC)
Setting ready-made hats after the master class
The week-long workshop ended on Monday, July 25, one day ahead of schedule. The nine members and Grant celebrated the occasion with a short photo shoot outside of the Kwanlin Dune Cultural Center. (Sissy De Flavius/CBC)

Previous articleA Wisconsin lawmaker was involved in a car accident that killed a mother and her 5-year-old daughter
Next articleThe trial of a former liberal MP accused of using his official position for personal gain has been extended until autumn

Latest news

FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

England 4-0 Sweden Lionesses reach Euro 2022 final

The Lionesses roared through to the tournament's first major final since 2009, with a brilliant 4-0 win over...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Despite White House denials, Americans say recession is here

off Video Recession worries: Americans are raising voices on the economy NewYou...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

WWE Legend Kurt Angle Opens Up About Journey To Superstardom, Battle With Addiction: ‘I Want To Help Other People’

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Paul Sorvino and wife Dee Dee Benkey have ‘the most amazing life’ together: ‘We’re so happy every day’

closer Video The couple described the meeting in 'Cavuto'NewYou can listen...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Cats are classified as ‘invasive alien species’ by the Polish scientific institute

closer Video Cats recognize their own names - study reveals dog-like ability...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

US military draws up plans if Pelosi goes to Taiwan

SYDNEY (AP) - U.S. officials say they don't fear China will attack Nancy Pelosi's plane if she travels...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News