‘I’m Creating a New Canvas’: High fashion meets Haida culture at a Yukon hat shop

Reconnecting with culture and traditions looks different for everyone. For Dorothy Grant, it’s about fusing traditional Haida crafts with innovative fashion techniques.
“Tradition versus innovation is what I have been practicing and doing for the last 40 years of my creative life,” said world-famous fashion designer Haida.
Grant, a member of the Kaigani Haida Crow clan, was the first fashion designer to combine high fashion with her Haida culture.
Last week, she hosted a traditional hat-making class at the Kwanlin Dune Cultural Center in Whitehorse, where nine Yukon First Nations women learned Grant’s unique techniques.
“I can see that these ladies are just hungry for something new. It’s like I’m giving them a new canvas so they can create their own artwork on it,” Grant said.
The five-day workshop was based on the traditional painted woven hat of the Haida tribes of the northwest coast. Despite the fact that the form is traditional, she said, the training included several of Grant’s personal fashion secrets and new techniques.
“It’s a pretty complicated process, but it’s almost healing because you can literally finish a hat in [a few] days,” she said.
“Also, just being able to build something with your own hands from start to finish is a really great feeling. I think that’s what I’m teaching these ladies, that they have the ability to do it.”
The grant also creates traditional products that can be healing for people experiencing the problems and traumas experienced by indigenous peoples.
“We all come from the same place and probably upbringing,” Grant said of the workshop participants. “We all had problems and injuries. I think if you can put it all into some kind of creative process like this, it helps to deal with all these things.”
Participants were sponsored by their respective communities: Kwanlin Dune Indigenous Nation, Taan Kwachan Council and Gwich’in.