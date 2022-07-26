‘I’m Creating a New Canvas’: High fashion meets Haida culture at a Yukon hat shop

Reconnecting with culture and traditions looks different for everyone. For Dorothy Grant, it’s about fusing traditional Haida crafts with innovative fashion techniques.

“Tradition versus innovation is what I have been practicing and doing for the last 40 years of my creative life,” said world-famous fashion designer Haida.

Grant, a member of the Kaigani Haida Crow clan, was the first fashion designer to combine high fashion with her Haida culture.

Grant is a member of the Kaigani Haida Crow clan. (Sissy De Flavius/CBC)

Last week, she hosted a traditional hat-making class at the Kwanlin Dune Cultural Center in Whitehorse, where nine Yukon First Nations women learned Grant’s unique techniques.

“I can see that these ladies are just hungry for something new. It’s like I’m giving them a new canvas so they can create their own artwork on it,” Grant said.

Each participant made their own hat from start to finish, including shaping the fabric into a traditional hat shape, sewing on the brim, and designing, cutting, and adding embellishments. (Sissy De Flavius/CBC)

The five-day workshop was based on the traditional painted woven hat of the Haida tribes of the northwest coast. Despite the fact that the form is traditional, she said, the training included several of Grant’s personal fashion secrets and new techniques.

“It’s a pretty complicated process, but it’s almost healing because you can literally finish a hat in [a few] days,” she said.

“Also, just being able to build something with your own hands from start to finish is a really great feeling. I think that’s what I’m teaching these ladies, that they have the ability to do it.”

Thelma Sawyer, member of the Ta’an Kwachan Council, sews on the colorful brim of the hat. (Sissy De Flavius/CBC)

The grant also creates traditional products that can be healing for people experiencing the problems and traumas experienced by indigenous peoples.

“We all come from the same place and probably upbringing,” Grant said of the workshop participants. “We all had problems and injuries. I think if you can put it all into some kind of creative process like this, it helps to deal with all these things.”

“I am honored to pass on my skills as a now millionaire to these ladies because they are so hungry for something new. And it’s very innovative, but grounded in tradition,” Grant said. (Sissy De Flavius/CBC)

Participants were sponsored by their respective communities: Kwanlin Dune Indigenous Nation, Taan Kwachan Council and Gwich’in.

Each hat must be unique to the artist. That’s why Shirley Dawson sewed a coat of arms in honor of her grandfather’s orca clan. It’s part of my clan. It’s part of me,” she said. (Sissy De Flavius/CBC)

Elizabeth Moses decided to include the feather design due to a vision. “In my vision, I climbed a mountain. Upstairs, grandfather touched my face with a pen,” she explained. (Sissy De Flavius/CBC)

Dawson said the atmosphere at the workshop was “very positive and supportive” to the point where participants shared materials and helped each other throughout the process. (Sissy De Flavius/CBC)

Grant has made a name for herself in the fashion industry internationally with a combination of innovation and traditional design, as shown in this traditional hat and regalia set. “There is no one bigger or better. I am the same. I was born into a modest family in Alaska,” said the artist. (Sissy De Flavius/CBC)

Tanya Pope of the Taan Kwachan Council creates a white and red bow tie for her black felt hat. (Sissy de Flavius)

Moses, fourth from the right, said it was a lifetime opportunity. Not only was it her first time studying and making a hat, it also happened by coincidence. Moses was at the Center when he saw the group in the artists’ studio. Luckily, there was one free seat, and she was able to join thanks to her sponsorship from her native Gwich’in nation. (Sissy De Flavius/CBC)