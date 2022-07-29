New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

As you quietly go about your regular volunteer work helping women and families facing the challenge of a new baby, you don’t expect to encounter the barrage of unrelenting domestic extremists.

But recently, our humble, unmarked storefront in a South Florida strip mall received violent threats. This is our introduction to the “Summer of Rage,” which pro-choice activists are organizing across the United States. The staff and volunteers at our center were shocked and scared but fortunate in one respect. We know that several other pregnancy resource centers have been attacked, some with graffiti and firebombing. Fortunately, no one was physically injured.

And yet.

“[T] His will be the summer of rage. We cannot govern until the right to abortion is codified into law,” said Rachel Carmona, president of the Women’s March, after the embarrassing leak of Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Now we live in a post-Roe world where the citizens of every state can democratically decide whether or not to protect the unborn child. And sadly — because of that simple fact — the world is more dangerous for the good-hearted people who make up the charitable-outreach arm of the pro-life movement. They have now become the targets of this “Summer of Rage”.

Pregnancy resource centers like ours exist in the country. They are often turned away from a Planned Parenthood facility or some other abortion providers. They are run mainly by volunteers with some paid staff who sacrifice more lucrative opportunities to do what they love. These centers offer a variety of services, from free pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, diapers and formula to parenting classes, employment assistance, help in accessing medical care and, in some cases, housing for mothers-to-be. However, the most important thing they offer is compassion and companionship for girls and women who are in a tight spot economically, socially or emotionally – or all of the above.

While not always opposed to Planned Parenthood, our pregnancy care centers are always diametrically opposed to abortion centers in their respective interests. Planned Parenthood is a business that profits from abortion. When it performs an ultrasound, staff sell their clients on determining the baby’s age and size, best planning the type of end-of-life procedure. The price tag, typically several hundred dollars, is borne by taxpayers in the 16 states whose Medicaid programs cover abortion when the woman can’t afford it.

In contrast, the cost of an ultrasound at a pregnancy resource center is covered by the loving charity of strangers, usually but not always people of powerful faith. A listening ear, a pat on the arm, a complete lack of judgment or condemnation greets a mother in trouble. We offer her a free ultrasound so she can see the reality of the baby inside her so she can make an informed choice. We do the best we can to minister to her needs, no strings attached. And if she still chooses an abortion, she can cross the street and get one. Then, if (when) the grief that plagues women after a miscarriage hits, our trained counselors help her find peace and comfort. All without cost.

These centers — along with Supreme Court justices and their families, along with many Catholic churches — are feeling the bitter fruits of the “pro-choice” “Summer of Rage.” They are targeted by extremists such as Jane’s Revenge, whose ad calls for outrage from “conceivable people” so that everyone feels its full wrath.

First, they act out, feel anger and take that anger out into the world and express it physically. The result: pregnancy care center vandalism and bombings across the country – at least 60 since the Supreme Court leak. We’ve already seen the arrest of a man for attempting to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanagh and how irresponsible appeals to anger and outrage can inspire.

All this is shocking and scary. But this is also irony. As abortion advocates ramp up their violent “summer of rage,” pregnancy resource centers and others in the pro-life community are doing important work preparing for a post-Ro world. In addition to women and girls in need, support, sympathy and welcome material aid make these centers so beautiful and obviously so infuriating to the tyrants on the other side.