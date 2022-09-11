New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

When I was growing up, my parents had a standard they tried to apply to all five of their children. They wanted us all to be treated equally – always. They didn’t want to praise someone without being appreciated All among us. It may have seemed like a perfect plan for them—but a child can never hear a parent’s praise. That need for parental affirmation doesn’t end in childhood—we crave it throughout our lives.

Now that both my parents are gone, I miss it dearly – although I must admit that my dad, Jim Doocy, came pretty close. Effective Praise… Once, when I was in my forties.

My mother passed away on Christmas morning 1997. Our entire family was devastated for a long time because her death was completely unexpected. I tried to comfort my father (and myself) as much as possible, calling him at least once or twice a day. We had run out of things to talk about, but it felt good to touch base, because we both knew that one day neither of us would be around to pick up the phone.

Kathy had invited my dad to visit her in New Jersey for a week—nothing on the agenda beyond a chance to spend time together. We’d just drink coffee, talk about the news, and Kathy would send us both on honey-do errands because I needed another set of hands. Dad was theoretically my helper, but actually he took the job and I was his backup man, as he was in his thirties and I was a teenager.

One day Cathy sent us Home Depot and cleaner, and then we had to go to the grocery store to get some necessities. In front of the store, my father pulled a single shopping trolley out of a long line of chrome carts—and stopped in its tracks.

I saw the look on his face as he slapped his back and I thought he pushed the cart out too hard. “Are you okay?” I asked.

He didn’t say anything. He turned his head towards me and pointed his arm like an Irish Setter towards the front of the shopping basket.

“Oh, that…” I saw what he was pointing at and blushed a little.

I hadn’t told him that an 8×10-inch full-color ad for “Fox & Friends” was displayed on the front of shopping carts across the country that month. Crew He looked at me with the biggest grin and said “Stephen, you’re the host…with a toast!”

Yes, in the photo I was waving a piece of cinnamon-raisin swirl toast at the camera.

I was a little nervous; I may have a 6 to 9 a.m. job as a TV broadcaster, but when I’m out in the real world, like in the grocery store, I like to be a little anonymous. But Dad was going to make that impossible, because his dad kicked the brag jean and spent the next ten minutes laughing at me and the cart, trying to get the attention of random shoppers. his son The star was on the front grill of every cart in the store.

No one noticed.

Think about it—if you saw an ad on a shopping cart, would you look closely enough to notice the person in the ad pushing the cart? Of course not.

In the express checkout lane, I quickly put my items on the belt, the clerk announced the purchase amount, and I wrote him a check.

“Can I have your check cashing card?” I nodded and pulled out my car keys, which had a store card on the ring. But I accidentally grabbed Cathy’s key. “I got my wife’s keys,” I said, waving them towards him. “Lemme give you our phone number…”

“Excuse me, sir, you have to meet the manager in the convenience booth,” he said, pointing to the other end of the store.

Embarrassed that this was happening in front of my father, who thought I was a big star Just forty-five seconds ago, the following words left my lips for the first time: “Don’t you know who I am?” We locked eyes and he was waiting for me to say something, so I did. “I’ve been in this shop every week for the last five years.”

“I’m new,” he said as someone lined up behind us. Because it’s New Jersey, I know they’re thinking, What is taking so long? Come on, chop chop!

Then, out of nowhere, my father spoke directly to the clerk: “Son, cut my son some slack, he works here.”

“Since when? I never saw him.”

“If he doesn’t work here,” Dad said, “then why is he on your car?” He pulled the cart back so the cashier could look at me – then the cart. I-then the cart. Yes, that was me. He was speechless.

Then, like a Vegas hypnotist, Jim Doocy instructed him, “Now you take his check and we’re going to leave.”

I wrote our phone number on the check and paid. Dad blasted “Fox and Friends” as we pulled out into the parking lot Advertise on the front of three cars.

I could tell he was proud. . . But he didn’t say it out loud. Damn!

Fifteen years later, Kathy and I were in a Topeka, Kansas, ballroom where I was being recognized as the Distinguished Kansan of the Year. My father and sisters were there with us.

“It’s official,” I said as I began my acceptance speech, “the state of Kansas has officially run out of people to award.”

I gave a good retrospective of my life growing up in Kansas, talking about going to a one-room schoolhouse and how I could have gotten the best job in my town for someone who spoke one day—I was a salesman at a men’s clothing store, where all day I struck up conversations with total strangers. done

I told the crowd, “I’ve learned that telling the truth is better than selling it. If someone asks if they look fat in those pants, I’ll say, yes, you do.’ I was seventeen. Much later, when I got married, I realized that I had been answering this question wrong all my life.”

At the end of my remarks I shared with them that although the boy had left Kansas, Kansas had never left the boy. I recited the principles I had learned in my native state. “Always be humble; don’t brag. There are no shortcuts; work. Enjoy every minute. Do the right thing, not the easy thing. And always tell the truth—unless it’s about whether someone looks fat in their pants.”

The last one was a joke, but every other principle I learned from my father. I looked at him, and he had the most sincere smile on his face. I had seen that smile before, but the tears streaming down his face were new.

When he presented me with a plaque—which is hanging above my desk as I type—a photographer asked if he could get some pictures of me with my father. I said, “Sure!” I pulled Dad toward the stage and said, “Sisters, this is the real Kansan of the year.” And I meant it.

After the last picture was taken, Dad leaned in and said, his voice cracking slightly, “Stephen, you did well…we’re proud of you.”

Some kids wait their whole lives for that moment and when it came I was so choked up that all I could say was “thank you”.

The next day my family gathered for a big celebratory breakfast of chicken-fried steak and eggs, the perfect capper to an amazing weekend. As we got into our car to drive to the airport, I hugged my dad and told him I loved him, then Kathy and I flew back to New York.

That was the last time I saw him alive.

Two days later my sister called me from the emergency room. Our father was in excruciating pain, and had no idea what was causing it – he wasn’t even sick. Scans soon showed that he had a ruptured abdominal aortic aneurysm, which ultimately led to his death.

A year later my sister Lisa sent me some of my father’s personal effects, including a scrapbook I had never seen. The paper had yellowed and the edges were curled from being opened and closed several times. It was filled with newspaper clippings he had saved throughout my thirty-year TV career.

Looking at it was like a time capsule, bringing back memories of long ago assignments. I turned to the last page – and it took my breath away. Taped to the page was one of “Fox and Friends.” Advertisements that he wanted proudly pried in a New Jersey grocery store cart.

It was a loving memory of his son – the host with a toast.

