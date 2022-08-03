New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

An Illinois bakery has accused its local government of discrimination by banning events at the site after vandalism forced it to cancel a planned drag show, but the village disputes the bakery’s version of events.

Owner Corinna Sack posted a video on Facebook lamenting that the village of Lake Hills, Ill., has told her to cancel all future events at Uprising Bakery and Cafe after the “drag brunch” was postponed. She said the village’s actions felt like “discrimination and a conspiracy to interfere with my business,” but the village insists that is no longer the case.

“Standing with our community and businesses, the Village has shown unwavering support for Uprising Bakery and Cafe, standing with the business to fight hate in every way possible,” a statement from the village said. “It is disheartening that our actions are now being portrayed in a different light.”

Sack acknowledged that village officials initially supported her after she vandalized her bakery last month, but claimed they suddenly turned faceless when she was told she could no longer hold events. The village cited zoning issues that had previously been raised and warned that any future incidents could violate municipal code and zoning ordinances, resulting in fines and the loss of business or liquor licenses, she warned.

“We’ve been running events pretty much since the day we started,” she said. “We’ve always made them safe, family-friendly and accessible to everyone in the community. Hosting these events is essential to Uprising. It bridges the gap in our day-to-day sales to ensure we can pay our rent, pay our taxes and pay our employees.”

However, the village notes that Uprising activities have changed over time.

“The Village has learned that the bakery and cafe’s business model has changed fundamentally, requiring the Village to address zoning concerns. The change is not in the type of entertainment offered, but in providing a continuous and expanded entertainment program. Part of the business,” they said.

Sack disputes this.

“The only thing that has fundamentally changed is the village’s own interpretation of their ordinances and their desire to support local business and lgbtq community members and allies,” Sac said in a statement to Fox News. “Since we started we’ve had dozens of community-based events, all without incident, previously approved by the village trustees. We opened this place as a safe and welcoming place for everyone. The village conveniently left us now frustrated, discouraged, and underprivileged. [sic] For the support we received from local community members.”

Despite the zoning issues cited by the village, the village said in response to an ACLU attorney working with the bakery that others would be allowed to proceed.

“The village’s position is that Uprising can continue to operate some of the bakery and care operations, subject to certain parameters, consistent with its zoning,” they said. While Sack indicated that she had to cancel the resume writing workshop because of the village’s demands, the letter said the village “never requested it.”