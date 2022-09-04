New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Wildlife authorities in Illinois have closed a two-mile stretch of road to vehicles through late October due to the annual snake migration.

The US Forest Service said Forest Road #345 in the Shawnee National Forest – also known as “Snake Road” – was closed to vehicles starting September 1 and will remain closed until October 30. It is also closed for a short time in the spring every year.

According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the snakes migrate from LaRue Swamp to nearby limestone dunes. Some snakes and amphibians are considered threatened and endangered in the prairie state, and road closures help them cross safely.

Although vehicles are not allowed on the road, it will remain open to people traveling on foot – although it is unclear how many visitors the area receives during the year.

The USDA says Snake Road is home to 23 species of snakes, some of which are venomous, including rattlers and copperheads, and is one of the few places in North America where several can be seen in the same geographic location.