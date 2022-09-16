New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

First on Fox: The scenario is likely to attract Republican voters in November’s midterm elections.

A new ad from the GOP Senate nominee in Illinois is capitalizing on the GOP’s messaging this summer to warn voters that the new Internal Revenue Service Funding passed by Democrats will allow overzealous IRS agents to target middle-class Americans on their taxes.

“We love the new house, but we have a little problem with the agent. All of them,” says the actor portraying the couple sitting on the couch, their home invaded by IRS agents, Salvi in ​​Cathy’s first general election TV ad.

Democratic Sen. Targeting Tammy Duckworth, whom Salvi is challenging in November, the actors argued that “after Duckworth hired 87,000 IRS agents to audit families, it’s gotten a little tense.”

The ad portrays the cast as IRS agents team up with the couple, searching for undeclared income, finding 64 cents under a mattress and two dollars for winning lottery tickets.

“At least we have an election to fire Tammy Duckworth,” says the actor.

Salvi, an attorney and former Lake County assistant public defender, faces a big uphill climb in her long-shot bid in the blue state of Illinois to upset Duckworth, a first-term senator and former congresswoman who lost both her legs while serving in combat, the U.S. in the Iraq war. Army helicopter pilot. Salvi’s campaign says the spot, first shared with Fox News on Friday, will run statewide in Illinois and is backed by a six-figure ad buy.

Republicans are warning this summer that an $80 million boost to the IRS — included in a massive tax, climate and health care package passed by congressional Democrats and signed into law by President Biden last month — will make it a central target. – The GOP claims the American class is an “army” of new IRS agents.

And Salvi’s spot appears to be one of the first statewide ads highlighting Republican alarm over IRS funding.

The Republican National Committee last month took aim at Democrats for expanding the IRS, alleging that the move would hurt everyday Americans. And the actors playing IRS agents in the Salvi ad draw laughs when the couple says they “thought they only audited rich people.”

The message comes despite repeated insistence by Democrats that the additional funding is intended to ensure that wealthy taxpayers and corporations don’t stiff the government.

The Biden administration and congressional Democrats have pushed back on GOP claims, pointing to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s letter to the IRS that audit rates should not increase for families making less than $400,000 a year and that new resources should not target families. Businesses under that threshold.

Republicans counter that no language in the new law specifically prevents an increase in audits of middle-class Americans. And they spotlight that Democrats rejected a GOP amendment that would have prevented new funds from being used to audit low-wage earners.

Republicans have repeatedly highlighted the figure of 87,000 new IRS agents and mentioned that number in the Salvi ad. But many of the new IRS employees will serve as support staff rather than agents, replacing people who left the agency, which has been severely depleted over the past decade by funding cuts while Republicans controlled Congress.