A professor at Northern Illinois University told students that they must all wear masks while in their classrooms, arguing that not wearing face masks indoors is “a manifestation of ableism and racism.”

“Refusing to wear a mask at home is a manifestation of ableism and racism, an exercise in personal privilege that tells the most vulnerable that their health and the health of their loved ones does not matter. Thus, masks are required here. They are not optional,” from the classroom projector screen. According to the photo, there is a message from Jared Edelman, a physics professor at Northern Illinois University.

The professor’s advice on masks was made public after a student reported the matter through the Young America Foundation’s campus bias tip line. YAF obtained a copy of Adelman’s syllabus, which states that “Masks are required at all times in PHYS 253.” If the students do not comply, they will be removed from the class according to the syllabus.

“Masks are always required in PHYS 253. Here and in your lab. It’s not pleasant, but it’s for your health and safety, my health and safety, and the health and safety of your friends and colleagues. If you don’t follow these terms, you’ll be dropped.” will be told,” Edelman wrote in the course syllabus, according to YAF.

Northern Illinois University, a public university in DeKalb County, Illinois, eased the mask requirement in February, but said on its website that “faculty members may be required to wear masks in their teaching spaces.” Edelman has been with the College since 2014 and currently serves as the Director of Graduate Studies for the Department of Physics.

Adelman told Fox News Digital in an email correspondence Thursday that his rules on masks follow school guidance, explaining that “it’s working to keep everyone a little bit safer while we’re learning physics.”

“The university allows professors to set mask policies in their classrooms and labs. I can’t and won’t tell students what to do outside of my classroom, but if I can do my part to keep everyone a little bit safer while learning physics, I will. Do it. For me. Of particular concern is protecting students of color and those with special health demands and needs, who studies have shown are disproportionately affected by the virus,” Edelman said.

Northern Illinois University’s press team did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on the matter. A school representative told YAF that Edelman’s views on individuals not wearing masks “reflect his personal opinion.”

Curriculum provided to YAF also featured historical scientists photoshopped with their faces covered or unmasked, with captions such as “I don’t want to see your nose this session unless we’re outdoors” and “Neck gaiters are not acceptable.”

A student at the school told YAF that Edelman is the only professor who teaches the required PHYS 253 NIU course.

YAF spokeswoman Cara Zupkus said in comments to Fox News Digital on Thursday that the youth conservative organization’s tip line is a resource for “students facing intimidation and bullying from professors like this one.”

“As our nation’s campuses become more polarized with left-wing activists as teachers, it’s up to us to hold these leaders accountable for their discriminatory views and ensure that conservative students can speak freely in the classroom,” Zupkus said.

Going without a mask while in indoor public settings has been labeled racist and enabler by a SUNY New Paltz professor in New York in recent days.

“Refusing to wear a mask at home is a manifestation of ableism and racism, an exercise in personal privilege that tells the most vulnerable that their health doesn’t matter,” Jessica Nydia Pabon-Colon, a professor of women’s, gender and sexuality studies, said in her draft of the course. , which she posted on Twitter last month.