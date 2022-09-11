New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Another suburban Chicago town received a busload of immigrants who were originally dropped off at the city’s Union Station.

Accordingly, passengers from Texas reached Union Station by bus Fox 32and was later taken to the suburban village of Elk Grove.

Elk Grove Village officials said they were notified by state officials at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 that the town would receive a busload of 90 immigrants on Sept. 10.

In a press release, Elk Grove Village officials said they had received “no advance notice” of the migrants’ arrival and also said they had “received no direction from state, county or City of Chicago officials on how the municipality expects to handle this unexpected situation.”

Illinois mayor blasts Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for ‘hypocrisy’ after sending migrants to ‘Republican suburbs’

A busload of immigrants, originally scheduled to arrive on Sept. 9, was delayed for a day after Elk Grove Village officials pressed the state for answers.

Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson told residents in a robocall that he was “disappointed” in the “sloppy” way state and Chicago city officials handled the situation.

“While the village is now well aware of what is happening, I can’t tell you how disheartened I am by the haphazard way county, state and city of Chicago officials have handled this. The village has no progress. Realizing that immigrants are coming. “We didn’t get any information about when the buses would arrive, where the evacuees would stay or who was responsible for providing food or medical care. After we started making phone calls and asking tough questions. Get the answers we’re looking for,” Johnson said.

After being pressed for answers, Johnson said he was satisfied that “federal agencies tasked with conducting health and safety checks on immigrants are doing their job.”

Illinois mayor says ‘sad’ Chicago officials failed to inform him about migrants sent to city

The evacuees will be staying at the La Quinta Hotel in Elk Grove Village, according to officials.

This is not the first time immigrants have been bussed from Chicago to the city’s suburbs.

The 64 immigrants were flown from Chicago to the Hampton Inn Hotel in Barr Ridge, Illinois on September 7, and Republican Mayor Gary Grasso said he had received no notification from city or state officials.

“I’m happy that the American dream is still alive for so many people as it was for my grandparents and most of the people who were in this country when they came here. So it’s great for them,” Grasso said. “But it’s too bad that no one from the city, from the state called me or my town administrator or our elected official and told me this was happening.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Grasso told Fox News that immigrants are being used as “political pawns” by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.

“As far as I understand, this hotel, about a year ago, when the refugees came from Afghanistan, apparently many were accepted by faith-based or charitable organizations, but now the state assumes that they can only send migrants… It’s not about them. , the migrants are fine. , they are being used as political pawns by the governor and the mayor,” Grasso said.

Pritzker press secretary Jordan Abudayeh told WGN it’s interesting that local officials are complaining about immigrants being herded into the suburbs.

“The state is working with our partners in the city of Chicago and Cook County, including advocacy organizations, to welcome asylum seekers to the United States and provide them with stability as they work to build new lives in Illinois. And has done a wonderful job of welcoming asylum seekers, so it’s interesting that local officials are choosing this particular example to capture the press about this particular group of asylum seekers, about 30 families. Governor Pritzker explained that Illinois is [a] A welcoming state and xenophobia has no home,” Abudayeh said.