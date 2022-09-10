New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The mayor of a suburban Chicago town is expressing frustration with both city and state officials after he says they failed to tell more than 60 immigrants they were being dropped off at a local hotel.

Of the 147 immigrants who arrived in Chicago on Wednesday, after traveling by bus from Texas, 64 were taken to the city’s suburb of Burr Ridge, according to FOX 32.

Migrants who were taken to Burr Ridge will stay at the Hampton Inn for at least 30 days.

Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso said the migrants were family members, saying the group included no unaccompanied minors and had legal refugee status.

Grasso said he’s glad immigrants have a chance to live their lives in America, but he said city or state officials haven’t told him immigrants are coming to his town.

“I’m happy that the American dream is still alive for so many people as it was for my grandparents and most of the people who were in this country when they came here. So it’s great for them,” Grasso said. “But it’s too bad that no one from the city, from the state called me or my town administrator or our elected official and told me this was happening.”

A spokesperson for the village of Burr Ridge told NBC5 that the migrants were transported from the Salvation Army Shield of Hope in Chicago.

A statement from the Illinois Department of Human Services said the immigrants “are receiving temporary shelter in urban and suburban hotels that have sheltered vulnerable families from Afghanistan and other parts of the world. We are grateful for the hospitality and care they have received from individuals and organizations in Illinois.”

“We will continue to take action to ensure that everyone in Illinois has access to shelter, food, healthcare and other basic, essential supports,” read the statement. “We expect that the state of Texas will continue to welcome immigrants to Illinois, and we are committed to helping welcome new arrivals in a responsible, orderly and compassionate way.”

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has harshly criticized Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s immigration deportment at a Sept. 1 press conference.

“Let me say loud and clear to Greg Abbott and his supporters in Texas with these continued political stunts, Governor Abbott has unfortunately confirmed what many of us already know, that he is a man without morals, humanity or shame,” Lightfoot said.