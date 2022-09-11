New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Republican mayor of a town in the suburban Chicagoland area says Gov. JB Pritzker’s office is calling him “hateful” for questioning why a busload of 64 immigrants was sent into his town from Chicago.

147 immigrants were taken by bus from Texas to Chicago on Wednesday, and sixty-four of them were taken to the Hampton Inn Hotel in Burr Ridge, Illinois, outside Chicago.

Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso, a Republican, told Fox News that he thinks both Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot are using immigrants as “political pawns.”

“According to my understanding, this hotel, a year ago, when refugees came from Afghanistan, many were accepted by faith-based or voluntary organizations, but now the government thinks they can send the migrants… It’s not about them. , the migrants are fine, they are the governor and mayor political used as pawns,” Grasso said.

LLINOIS mayor blasts Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s ‘hypocrisy’ after migrants sent to ‘Republican suburb’

Pritzker press secretary Jordan Abudayah told WGN it’s interesting that local officials are complaining about the issue.

“The City of Chicago and our partners in Cook County are working with state advocacy organizations to welcome asylum seekers to the United States and provide them with stability as they work to build a new life in Illinois. The state has a prior relationship. The suburbs use this hotel and their staff are refugees before. and did an excellent job of welcoming refugees, so it’s interesting that local officials chose this particular example to push the press about this particular group of refugees.30 families.. Gov. Pritzker clarified that Illinois [a] A welcoming state and xenophobia have no home here,” Abudayah said.

Grasso said the comment from Pritzker’s office was “bad advice” and shows how the governor’s office deals with people who question its actions.

“Yesterday, the governor’s office issued a statement saying the village was xenophobic for responding to the placement of refugees in our community without information or notice. Such an ill-advised comment speaks volumes for the combativeness the governor’s office has shown to anyone questioning the actions. The state’s — since the state’s prolonged shutdown during the pandemic without the consent of the legislature and Now his office is being disrespectful to the village and its residents,” Grasso said.

Illinois Mayor ‘Not Happy’ Chicago Officials Failed to Inform Him About Immigrants Sent to City

The immigrants will spend at least the next 27 days at the Burr Ridge Hampton Inn.

Grasso said the Hampton Inn was previously used to house refugees from Afghanistan, but it “didn’t give the governor or the mayor carte blanche to send two busloads of immigrants into our village without telling us.”

“The border situation on the southern border is a completely different situation than the Afghan refugees. It’s completely arrogant of the state to think they can send immigrants to the suburbs around Chicago,” Grasso said.

A spokeswoman for the village of Burr Ridge said the migrants were transported to Burr Ridge from the Salvation Army Shield of Hope in Chicago, according to NBC5.

According to the report, a statement from Illinois Department of Human Services The migrants “are seeking temporary shelter in urban and suburban hotels that have sheltered vulnerable families from Afghanistan and other parts of the world. We are grateful for the hospitality and care they have received from individuals and organizations throughout Illinois.”

“We will continue to take steps to ensure that everyone in Illinois has access to shelter, food, health care and other basic, essential supports,” the statement reads. “We look forward to the state of Texas continuing to bus immigrants to Illinois, and we are committed to helping welcome new arrivals in a responsible, orderly and gracious manner.”