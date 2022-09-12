New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

An Illinois mayor sounded the alarm over “how dangerous” a state law that would eliminate cash bail would be, arguing that communities would be left more vulnerable and crime victims would lose “their constitutional rights.”

“We should not allow this legislation to pass,” Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau said at a city meeting Tuesday. “I can’t even tell you how dangerous this act is.”

The Orland Village Board passed a resolution Tuesday calling on state legislators to work with public safety representatives to fix problems with the Safety Accountability and Fairness Equity Today Act (SAFE-T Act). The village is located primarily in Cook County, the state’s most populous county.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed the bill into law last year, with provisions such as eliminating cash bail taking effect Jan. 1, 2023. The law makes Illinois the first state in the nation to eliminate cash bail.

The SAFE-T Act would restrict who can be arrested, increase eligibility for probation for people convicted of certain drug crimes, among other changes to policing and police training. Supporters of the law say it would make the criminal justice system fairer for black, Latino and minority communities.

Politicians and law enforcement officials across the state have criticized the law, going to a town meeting in Pekau to inform the community of the hardships the law would have to endure.

“Someone can decide to live in your shed, and we can just ticket them,” said Pekau, who is currently running for Congress. “This is a huge threat to the residents of Orland Park, Cook County and Illinois.”

“But it doesn’t end there,” Pekau said. “There’s a bill in front of the house right now to remove school resource officers from our schools, which means Sandburg High School doesn’t have a school resource officer. The city of Chicago has already done that,” he said. “I personally do not want to see the city of Chicago become the standard of public safety because they have abandoned their police officers, abandoned their residents and created a war zone full of criminals.”

A press release from the Village of Orland Park stated that eliminating cash bail would affect nearly every crime “including kidnapping, armed robbery, second-degree murder, drug-induced murder, aggravated DUI, threatening a public officer, and fleeing and eluding.” City leadership argued that crime victims would be denied “their constitutional rights,” decried how “offenders released on electronic monitoring devices would have to violate their parole for 48 hours before police could take action, and police would no longer be able to remove trespassers from residences or businesses.” drop it

“It’s like they’re not going to stop until they destroy our communities and societies,” Pekau said at the meeting. “We all need to take a stand against this, it’s a very dangerous bill.”

Orland Park leaders are far from condemning the law.

Former state attorney and current state representative Patrick Windhorst said this month that eliminating cash bail would “reduce public safety and increase crime in Illinois.” Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley wrote in a recent op-ed that the law would “release 400 criminal defendants back into our communities”. And Johnson County Sheriff Peter Sopczak warned that “the gates are open” and criminals and suspects will be “left on the street.”

The Democratic governor, meanwhile, has celebrated the SAFE-T Act, which supports local police departments with funding and equipment like cameras, and eliminating cash bail that would prevent low-level criminals from spending months in jail.

“We don’t want anybody in jail because they were arrested for a low-level crime like shoplifting because they’re sitting in jail for months or maybe years,” Pritzker said last month, according to Center Square. “At the same time, someone who is a wealthy drug dealer, maybe accused of murder and arrested, can show up with a suitcase full of money and get out of jail.”

The governor’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on the Orland Park leadership criticism.

In 2021, the state’s criminal justice system underwent changes after Chicago saw its highest homicide rate in 25 years and the city struggles with crimes such as carjackings, illegal street racing, shootings and robberies.