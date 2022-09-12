New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A suburban Illinois mayor called Gov. JB, Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot after more than 60 immigrants were checked into a hotel in his town without his knowledge.

Lightfoot previously criticized the busing of immigrants across the country from Texas. On Monday, Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso called out her hypocrisy.

The governor’s office, however, targeted local officials who spoke about resettlement of migrants and suggested the complaints were xenophobic.

“It is interesting that local officials are choosing this particular example to capture the press. Governor Pritzker has made it clear that Illinois is a welcoming state and xenophobia has no home,” the statement read.



Grasso said Monday on “Fox & Friends” that he took offense to being labeled “xenophobic.” The city is about 20 miles from Chicago.

“This again has nothing to do with xenophobia,” Grasso (R) told host Steve Doocy. “This is not about immigrants.”

“It’s about something Lori Lightfoot complained about and not giving us a heads-up so we can be prepared, so we can tell our residents.”

Grasso residents had many questions about safety and health concerns.

“It’s just the arrogance of the state, assuming they can do whatever they want,” he said. “They invite people to come to the state and then without even showing us the courtesy of informing them, they wantonly dump them in the suburbs.”

Grasso said he’s not sure who made the decision to send the immigrants to the suburbs, but acknowledged they’re safer in their communities somewhere like Chicago.

He reiterated that immigrants are not their own problem. They said they are working on ways to get their children to school and looking for possible employment opportunities because they are not sure how long they will stay in Burr Ridge.

“There is no problem between them,” he said. “They’re here legally, allegedly, because they’re asylum seekers, which I understand means they’re here temporarily until they go through the process.”