The Republican mayor of a suburban Chicago town is calling Windy City Mayor Lori Lightfoot after she sent more than 60 immigrants to her town and dropped them off at a local hotel.

After taking a bus from Texas, 147 migrants arrived in Chicago on Wednesday. Fox 32. Sixty-four of those migrants were taken to the Hampton Inn Hotel in Burr Ridge, outside Chicago, where they would stay for at least 27 days.

Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso, a Republican, told Fox News that immigrants are being used as “political pawns” by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

“According to my understanding, this hotel, a year ago, when refugees came from Afghanistan, many were accepted by faith-based or voluntary organizations, but now the government thinks they can send the migrants… It’s not about them. , the migrants are fine, they are the governor and mayor political used as pawns,” Grasso said.

Grasso said Lightfoot’s complaint about Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sending immigrants to Chicago, then turning around and “sending” them, is hypocritical. [the migrants] to the suburbs.

“We’re so glad that people have freedom, it’s hypocritical for the mayor of Chicago to complain about the governor of Texas – I agree with what he’s doing – the city of Chicago says it’s going to be a sanctuary city and I’m against it – but there should be empty hotel rooms in Chicago. It’s hundreds of people in a city of millions. They’re Republicans.” Why are they sending it to the suburbs? You have to wonder,” Grasso said.

That particular Hampton Inn was previously used to house refugees from Afghanistan so “the governor or the mayor was not given carte blanche to send two busloads of immigrants into our village without telling us,” he said.

“The border situation on the southern border is a completely different situation than the Afghan refugees. It’s completely arrogant of the state to think they can send immigrants to the suburbs around Chicago,” Grasso said.

A spokeswoman for the village of Burr Ridge told NBC5 that the migrants were initially housed at the Salvation Army Shield of Hope in Chicago, then moved to the Hampton Inn.

According to the report, a statement from the Illinois Department of Human Services said the immigrants “are receiving temporary shelter in urban and suburban hotels that have sheltered vulnerable families from Afghanistan and other parts of the world. We are grateful for the hospitality and care they have received from individuals and organizations throughout Illinois.”

“We will continue to take steps to ensure that everyone in Illinois has access to shelter, food, health care and other basic, essential supports,” the statement reads. “We look forward to the state of Texas continuing to bus immigrants to Illinois, and we are committed to helping welcome new arrivals in a responsible, orderly and gracious manner.”

Lightfoot has repeatedly criticized Abbott and said he has “no morals, humanity or shame”.

“Let me say loud and clear to Greg Abbott and his supporters in Texas with this continued political maneuvering that, unfortunately, many of us already know, Governor Abbott has confirmed that he is a man without any sense of morality, humanity or shame,” Lightfoot said at a Sept. 1 press conference.