An Illinois man is facing charges of having sex with a dog and possessing child pornography.

Nicholas Sarabin, 18, engaged in sexual behavior with the dog on at least one occasion during the criminal investigation, according to the Cary Police Department. Fox 32.

The 18-year-old man was charged with 1 count of having sex with an animal and 17 counts of possession of child pornography, all felonies.

Police began investigating Sarabin after receiving a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Sarabin was released from jail Monday after posting bail, according to the Daily Herald. He will be produced in court on August 22.