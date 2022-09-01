New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A public library in Illinois is defending its decision to host a “drag queen bingo” event for local teenagers, claiming it will be a “valuable” and “affirming” experience.

Downers Grove Public Library’s “Drag Bingo” event, which is already sold out, is set for Oct. 11. The event, which coincides with National Coming Out Day, will feature drag queen Aurora Devine.

The event is planned to include several rounds of bingo and a “little, age-appropriate lip sync” of Katy Perry’s “Firework.” It is geared towards teenagers between the ages of 12 and 18.

Library Director Julie Milavec issued a lengthy 4-page statement to concerned parents defending the library’s decision.

Miami Herald Editorial Board Defends Kids’ Drag Queen Show, Twitter Calls ‘Insanity’

According to Milavec, the library received “overwhelmingly positive feedback,” but she acknowledged that some parents felt the program was inappropriate.

“[A concern] We are often voiced that we are intentionally exposing children to sexual content. This is also completely untrue,” Milavec wrote in the letter. “This performance will not be sexual in nature.”

“We understand that this topic will be controversial for some people, however we must recognize that not including them also causes harm,” the library director added.

Texas legislators to introduce bill to ban children from drag shows after ‘Kids to Pride’ event

Milavec also said the library wants to give teenagers a chance to watch drag shows without putting themselves at risk by going to a bar.

“We knew it would be valuable to provide teenagers with an opportunity to see a drag show without having to go into town or to a bar,” Milavec wrote. “We’re making the experience accessible and making sure it’s an age-appropriate performance.”

Milavec also confirmed that parents have the freedom to decide whether their children want to attend. Although the program is full, the library maintains a waiting list for interested patrons.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Drag-themed events for kids are a controversial – but increasingly popular – trend. A drag-themed brunch for kids in Texas drew protests from parents as well as Antifa counter-protesters, who wore masks and displayed weapons.