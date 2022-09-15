New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office is calling Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker after sending busloads of migrants from the Windy City to suburban towns.

More than 100 immigrants who arrived in Chicago after being bussed from Texas on Sept. 7 were transported out of the city and into neighboring suburbs — but the mayors of many towns didn’t notice the immigrants were arriving.

Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson said in an interview with Fox News Digital that he received a call from Pritzker’s office on Sept. 9 informing him that a “migration bus” would be sent to his town that evening, but no longer provided. Details.

When Johnson pressed for information such as the number of immigrants, what hotel they were being sent to, whether they underwent health screenings or went through background checks, he did not get an answer.

The mayor of Illinois said Govt. Pritzker owes community ‘apology’ for sending 90 migrants on short notice

It wasn’t until a later call that federal officials told Johnson that the immigrants had gone through health screenings and background checks.

After a delay from the governor’s office, 90 migrants arrived at the La Quinta Hotel on September 10, according to Johnson.

Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso, a Republican, said no state or City of Chicago officials have contacted him about the busload of 64 migrants who showed up in his town at the Hampton Inn after arriving in Chicago.

Lightfoot and Pritzker are “absolute hypocrites,” Abbott press secretary Rene Eze told Fox News Digital.

“So much for Chicago’s ‘Welcoming City Ordinance.’ These Democrat leaders are complete hypocrites, and now their hypocrisy is on full display for the entire nation. Governor Pritzker and Mayor Lightfoot are complaining about moving a few hundred immigrants into Chicago, a self-proclaimed sanctuary city, and then turning them around. Dumped. Republican mayors are the suburbs to deal with. Instead of complaining about fulfilling their ‘Welcome City’ promises, these Democrat hypocrites should be calling on President Biden to do his job and protect the border—as the president continues to fail to do,” she said.

Illinois officials send 90 migrants to another suburban Chicago town on short notice

Responding to complaints from Grasso about receiving no notice of the migrants’ arrival, Pritzker press secretary Jordan Abudayah told WGN that it’s interesting that local officials are complaining about the issue of moving migrants to the suburbs.

“The City of Chicago and our partners in Cook County are working with state advocacy organizations to welcome asylum seekers to the United States and provide them with stability as they work to build a new life in Illinois. The state has a prior relationship. The suburbs use this hotel and their staff are refugees before. and did an excellent job of welcoming refugees, so it’s interesting that local officials chose this particular example to push the press about this particular group of refugees.30 families.. Gov. Pritzker clarified that Illinois [a] A welcoming state and xenophobia have no home here,” Abudayah said.

Johnson called the governor’s response “wrong,” saying he “should apologize to our community.”

“We don’t play those little games. But to insult us, say we’re racist or that we don’t care. That’s insulting,” Johnson said. “The governor needs to apologize to our community and I look forward to hearing it.”

Republican National Committee spokeswoman Preya Samsundar also criticized both Lightfoot and Pritzker and called for an end to their sanctuary city policies.

“After years of supporting the open borders agenda of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Lori Lightfoot and JB Pritzker are now crying foul as they must face the many problems that have been pushed on southern border states. We welcome Lightfoot and Pritzker. Join Republicans in the fight to end their sanctuary city policies and protect the border. ” said Shyamsunder.