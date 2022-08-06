New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Staff and children at an Illinois daycare center are being screened for monkeypox after one employee tested positive for the disease, health officials said.

The positive case at a daycare in Rantoul, Illinois, was the third in Champaign County, prompting health care officials to screen individuals at the facility who may have been exposed.

Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Director Dr. “An adult has contracted monkeypox at a daycare center in the Rantoul area,” Sameer Vohra said Friday. “Screening of children and other staff is now taking place and no additional cases have been identified at this time.”

The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD) confirmed that there have been no other positive cases.

New York City, Illinois declares state of emergency over monkeypox

During a press conference Friday, CUPHD Administrator Julie Pride encouraged people to wash their hands regularly and offered the vaccine to those who think they may have been exposed.

“Monkeypox is not airborne, it’s primarily spread through close skin-to-skin contact. But it can also spread through droplets during prolonged close contact and through contact with contaminated items such as towels or bedding,” Pride said. . “It’s a virus and viruses don’t discriminate who they affect.”

She added, “What we always say is your usual things and the main thing is that you always wash your hands well. “If someone has a case and we know about them, we have very specific instructions on our website about how to safely isolate at home with other people.”

The Biden administration declared monkeypox a public health emergency

“We’re doing anybody who’s been exposed. So, any of the potentially exposed children, the contacts, the family, anybody who’s potentially exposed in this situation is getting vaccinated,” Pride said. .

On Thursday, the Biden administration declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency.

“In light of the evolving situation on the ground, I am declaring a public health emergency over #monkeypox,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra wrote in a tweet. “We are ready to take our response to the next level to address this virus, and we urge every American to take monkeypox seriously.”

Later that day, President Joe Biden said he was increasing vaccine distribution and expanding access to tests to detect the virus.

“I am committed to our monkeypox response: scaling up vaccine distribution, expanding testing and educating at-risk communities,” he tweeted. “That’s why today’s declaration of a public health emergency on the virus is necessary to deal with this outbreak urgently.”

Monkeypox is a particularly rare disease that has infected more than 6,600 Americans. It can cause fever, body aches, chills, fatigue, and acne-like bumps on many parts of the body and spreads through prolonged skin-to-skin contact.