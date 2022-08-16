Illegal border crossings declined in July but remain high

WASHINGTON (AP) — Migrants were stopped fewer times at the U.S. border with Mexico in July than in June, officials said Monday, the second consecutive monthly decline.

Inflows are still unusually high, especially among nationals least affected by Title 42, the pandemic-era rule that denies immigrants legal rights to seek asylum on the grounds of preventing the spread of Covid-19. In theory, Title 42 applies to all nationalities but costs, diplomatic ties and other considerations generally dictate who is deportable under public health authority.

US authorities stopped immigration 199,976 times in July, down 3.8% from 207,933 in June and down 6.8% from 213,593 in July 2021. Customs and Border Protection Said.

“Although the encounter numbers are high, this is a positive trend and a decrease for the first two months from October 2021,” said Commissioner Chris Magnus.

Authorities stopped fewer Mexicans, Guatemalans, Hondurans and El Salvadorans in July than in June. Mexico has agreed to take people from all countries deported under Title 42, a relatively easy task for Border Patrol agents due to Mexico’s proximity.

COVID-19 Former Australian Prime Minister Morrison secretly gained extra powers Several statewide offices are contested in the Wyoming GOP primary Asian shares were higher, echoing Wall Street’s rebound Oregon Justice Fire Panel on Lack of Public Defenders

Advertisement

People from countries who are likely to be released in the US are often held up on humanitarian parole or with notices to appear in immigration court. Border Patrol agents stopped Venezuela 17,603 times in July, a 34% increase from June and nearly three times the number since July 2021.

Cubans were stopped 20,080 times by Border Patrol agents, a 25% increase from June and a nearly six-fold increase from June 2021. Colombians are also often stopped.

Del Rio, Texas, was again the busiest corridor for illegal crossings among the Border Patrol’s nine sectors of the border with Mexico, with agents stopping migrants 49,563 times in July. The Rio Grande Valley in Texas has long been the busiest, with 35,180 stops.