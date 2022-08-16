type here...
Politics Illegal border crossings declined in July but remain high
Politics

Illegal border crossings declined in July but remain high

By printveela editor

-

1
0
- Advertisment -


WASHINGTON (AP) — Migrants were stopped fewer times at the U.S. border with Mexico in July than in June, officials said Monday, the second consecutive monthly decline.

Inflows are still unusually high, especially among nationals least affected by Title 42, the pandemic-era rule that denies immigrants legal rights to seek asylum on the grounds of preventing the spread of Covid-19. In theory, Title 42 applies to all nationalities but costs, diplomatic ties and other considerations generally dictate who is deportable under public health authority.

US authorities stopped immigration 199,976 times in July, down 3.8% from 207,933 in June and down 6.8% from 213,593 in July 2021. Customs and Border Protection Said.

“Although the encounter numbers are high, this is a positive trend and a decrease for the first two months from October 2021,” said Commissioner Chris Magnus.

Authorities stopped fewer Mexicans, Guatemalans, Hondurans and El Salvadorans in July than in June. Mexico has agreed to take people from all countries deported under Title 42, a relatively easy task for Border Patrol agents due to Mexico’s proximity.

COVID-19

  • Former Australian Prime Minister Morrison secretly gained extra powers

  • Several statewide offices are contested in the Wyoming GOP primary

  • Asian shares were higher, echoing Wall Street’s rebound

  • Oregon Justice Fire Panel on Lack of Public Defenders

    • Advertisement

    People from countries who are likely to be released in the US are often held up on humanitarian parole or with notices to appear in immigration court. Border Patrol agents stopped Venezuela 17,603 times in July, a 34% increase from June and nearly three times the number since July 2021.

    Cubans were stopped 20,080 times by Border Patrol agents, a 25% increase from June and a nearly six-fold increase from June 2021. Colombians are also often stopped.

    Del Rio, Texas, was again the busiest corridor for illegal crossings among the Border Patrol’s nine sectors of the border with Mexico, with agents stopping migrants 49,563 times in July. The Rio Grande Valley in Texas has long been the busiest, with 35,180 stops.

    Previous articleIn Ukraine, ravers clean up rubble (to the beat)

    Latest news

    Politicsprintveela editor - 0

    Illegal border crossings declined in July but remain high

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Migrants were stopped fewer times at the U.S. border with Mexico in July than in...
    Read more
    TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

    In Ukraine, ravers clean up rubble (to the beat)

    YAHIDNE, Ukraine — They're back in their pink, orange, and green sunglasses. High platform shoes, short black...
    Read more
    US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

    On this day in history, August 16, American legends Aretha Franklin, Babe Ruth and Elvis Presley passed away.

    off Video Austin Butler transforms into Elvis Presley for 'Elvis' Austin Butler's...
    Read more
    Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

    Dodge is finally selling the Challenger convertible

    closer Video Dodge CEO: We're Going Electric 'Differently' Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    Sportsprintveela editor - 0

    USMNT’s Clear 2022 World Cup Jerseys Leaked on Twitter; Weston McKennie disapproved

    When the US men's national soccer team missed out on the World Cup in 2018, the shocking failure...
    Read more
    Politicsprintveela editor - 0

    Trump Org. CFO expected to plead guilty in NY tax case

    NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's longtime finance chief is expected to plead guilty as soon as Thursday...
    Read more

    Must read

    Politicsprintveela editor - 0

    Illegal border crossings declined in July but remain high

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Migrants were stopped fewer times...
    Read more
    TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

    In Ukraine, ravers clean up rubble (to the beat)

    YAHIDNE, Ukraine — They're back in their pink,...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    You might also likeRELATED
    Recommended to you

    Editor Picks

    Must Read

    Hot Topics

    About Us

    Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

    Contact us: contact@printveela.com

    Follow Us

    © Copyright - Printveela News