‘I’ll miss her so much’: Trudeau mourns death of Canada’s Queen

By printveela editor

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a solemn statement on Thursday shortly after the death of Queen Elizabeth saying that Canadians are grateful to the monarch for decades of service to the country and the Commonwealth.

“It is with heavy hearts that we learn of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning monarchy, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She has been a constant presence in our lives, and her service to Canadians will forever be an important part of our nation’s life. history,” Trudeau tweeted.

Speaking later at a cabinet meeting in Vancouver, Trudeau said he was struggling to come to terms with the Queen’s death.

“I find it hard to believe that my last meeting with her was my last,” Trudeau said, referring to his March 2022 meeting at Windsor Castle. Trudeau was the Queen’s first audience since she recovered from COVID, which some palace watchers say shows the Queen’s affection for the prime minister.

“I will miss these conversations so much,” Trudeau said.

Trudeau said the monarch was “thoughtful, wise, curious, helpful, funny and more.”

“In a complex world, her unfailing grace and determination have brought comfort and strength to all of us. Canada is in mourning,” he added.

“She was one of my favorite people in the world and I will miss her dearly.”

Queen Elizabeth was the third longest reigning monarch in world history, having spent more than 25,000 days on the throne.

Although she was the head of many countries during her reign, the Queen had a particularly close personal connection with Canada, a place she repeatedly called “home” in Canada and abroad.

She made 22 official visits to the country, visiting all provinces and territories.

During her last visit in 2010, the Queen told then Prime Minister Stephen Harper that her mother “once said that this country feels like a home away from home for the Queen of Canada. .”

During a visit to Canada for the Golden Jubilee celebrations in 2002, the Queen said she cherishes her place “in Canadian life and my connection to Canadians around the world.”

“I am honored to serve you as Queen of Canada to the best of my ability, to play my part in the Canadian identity, and to uphold Canadian traditions and heritage,” she said.

WATCH: Queen in Canada

Queen Elizabeth has visited Canada 22 times, beginning her royal tours as a princess in 1951 when she met the natives of Alberta.

Trudeau said that Canadians will remember this connection for a long time.

“Looking back on her life and her reign, which spanned so many decades, Canadians will always remember and cherish Her Majesty’s wisdom, compassion and warmth. Our thoughts are with the Royals at this most difficult time,” Trudeau said. .

Interim Conservative leader Candice Bergen also issued a statement on Thursday expressing her “deepest condolences to the royal family.”

Bergen said that as citizens of a “proud Commonwealth country,” Canadians experience “an unspeakable sadness.”

“Her Majesty’s sense of duty to Canada was deeply rooted and demonstrated in her actions. As Queen of Canada, she was not only a witness to our historic evolution as a modern, confident and self-assured nation – she was an active participant,” Bergen said.

Recalling how the Queen signed the Constitutional Act in 1982, Bergen said that Canada began “a new era…as a fully self-governing nation” under her supervision while maintaining “close ties to the history that made us who we are.”

“As our country plunges into mourning, our thoughts are with her entire family, and especially with His Majesty Charles. May he reign for a long time,” Bergen said.

