I’ll give you a couple of damned dolls and metal frogs for a useless banana statue.

Australia Letter is our Australian office’s weekly newsletter. Subscribe to receive it by email.

Over the past few months, British-American comedian John Oliver has been involved in talks with Melbourne’s Yarra City Council that have turned into tangled talks involving public art, vandalism, koala chlamydia, a polystyrene recycling machine, three troubling giants. metal frogs and a bucket full of cursed pupae. Last week, negotiations reached what would (hopefully) be a watershed, because I really want these frogs to be a part of my daily life.

The situation is not easy to generalize, but let’s check: at the end of 2021, the council presented a sculpture called “Fallen Fruit” by artist Adam Stone on a street corner in Fitzroy. The Melbourne area, and Fitzroy in particular, has long supported public art, but this statue had another purpose: to help slow down traffic.

Alas, many local residents did not appreciate the work of Mr. Stone. A sort of mix of Skeletor from Man and the Masters of the Universe, the Martians from 1996’s Mars Attacks and, frankly, the worst fruit, the sculpture was later vandalized when someone tried to decapitate it. It. The city removed the sculpture to – well, actually, we have no idea. They don’t say what they’re doing to it, whether it’s been refurbished or if it’ll ever see the streets of Melbourne again.