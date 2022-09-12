New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Rep. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., joined thousands of nurses in Minnesota on Monday as they began a three-day strike to protest low pay and staffing.

“I will be standing in solidarity with Abbott, Children’s and our nurses at Fairview today!” Omar tweeted earlier Monday. “Join us and show your support for the (Minnesota Nurses Association)!”

About 15,000 nurses at seven health care systems in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked out — making it one of the largest strikes by private-sector nurses.

Several nurses began walking a picket line at 7 a.m. outside Children’s Hospital of Minneapolis, one of 15 hospitals affected. The affected hospitals said they had hired temporary nurses and expected to continue most services.

Union spokesman Sam Fettig said the nurses opted for a three-day strike rather than a public walkout out of concern for patients.

Hospitals have offered a 10-12% pay rise over three years, but nurses are demanding more than 30%. Hospital leaders have called their wage demands unaffordable, noting that Allina and Fairview hospitals have posted operating losses and that the cost of such sharp wage increases will be passed on to patients.

“The union has rejected all requests for arbitration and is on hunger strike over unrealistic, unreasonable and unaffordable wage demands,” several Twin Cities hospitals on strike said in a joint statement.

People with urgent problems should continue to call 911 or go to emergency rooms, the statement said. Although hospitals are staffed with “experienced nurse managers, trained replacement nurses and some existing traveler nurses,” people may see some delays in treatment.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison also marched with the nurses.

“In solidarity with @mnnurses as they begin their three-day strike this morning,” he tweeted on Monday. “Our nurses deserve safety, dignity and fair pay.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., also showed his support, tweeting, “Standing in solidarity with the 15,000 @mnnurses on strike this week for safe care, fair scheduling and higher wages.”

“Nurses are the backbone of our health care system,” Sanders tweeted. “They understand what’s best for our patients.

Hospitals affected by the strike are Allina Health, MHealth Fairview, Children’s Hospital, North Memorial and Health Partners. In Duluth, it’s Essentia and St. Luke’s.

The Minnesota nurses’ strike comes amid an increase in union activity across the country. A national railroad strike could begin as early as Friday unless Congress steps in to block it. The two largest railroad unions are demanding that the major freight carriers go beyond a proposed deal recommended by arbitrators appointed by President Joe Biden.

Some high-profile companies, including Starbucks, are among those trying to suppress ongoing union efforts. Since late last year, more than 230 US Starbucks stores have voted to unionize, which Starbucks opposes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.