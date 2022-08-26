New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The New York Times published an article Thursday by columnist Paul Krugman arguing that those who worry about the inflationary impact of President Biden’s student loan handouts are “fearmakers.”

On Wednesday, Biden announced $10,000 handouts for those with federal student loan debt of less than $125,000 and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. According to the Committee on a Responsible Federal Budget, this plan will Costing taxpayers approximately $500 billion.

In his article “Student Loan Relief vs. The Scaremongers,” Krugman wrote that Biden’s “debt relief was far less generous than many progressives wanted but more generous than many expected,” but he said “it would be a big deal for millions of Americans.”

Whether this would “significantly increase inflation,” Krugman claimed, “if you do the math, the answer is not clear.”

This contrasts sharply with the view put forth by fellow New York Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin, who said the debt handout would make it harder for the Federal Reserve to reduce inflation.

Krugman acknowledged that “the ultimate cost to taxpayers…could be several hundred billion dollars.”

On inflation, he argued that the move would not lead to a “large” increase in private spending and would not raise prices.

He cited a Goldman Sachs study that estimated “student loan payments will drop from 0.4 percent of personal income to 0.3 percent.”

“Is this going to fan the flames of inflation?” he asked.

He rejected the conclusion that the handout would increase inflation, saying it would “at most, add a small fraction of a percentage point to inflation – which I think is high.”

While defending helping thousands of people with college debt “would make it easier for them to move on to better jobs and increase their incomes,” he had no answer for the unfairness of those who never went to college.

“And to Republicans who say the plan does nothing for blue-collar Americans who didn’t go to college, one question: What do you propose for those people — other than cutting taxes on the wealthy and claiming benefits will be cut. Down?” Krugman wrote.

“So you should ignore the inflation scares, which are not growing,” he concluded. “And we have to evaluate this plan in terms of political reality — in terms of what Biden can actually do. It looks pretty good when you do that.”

Critics of Biden’s student loan handout argue that it will further divide America politically and economically and that it is subsidizing a broken higher education system. People will continue to pay for degrees and colleges in majors Don’t always be good Employment outcomes.