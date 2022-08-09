New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Iggy Azalea is coming out of retirement. The singer took to Twitter on Monday to share that she was on her way back The music industry.

“A year ago I was ready to walk away from music because I was tired of the negative energy it attracted,” the rapper said He tweeted. “But what I’ve learned is that even when I’m not minding my business, you can be negative and mean. So if I can’t find peace, neither can you. I’m coming back. Cry about it.”

In 2021, Azalea released her latest album “The End of an Era”. At the time, Azalea told her fans that after the album’s release, she would “take a few years to focus on other creative projects and things that I’m passionate about and inspired by beyond music.”

To date, the popular artist has released four studio albums. Her debut, “The New Classic,” was released in 2014 and featured hits like “Walk the Line,” “Fancy,” and “Black Widow.” “Reclassified” came out in 2014 and featured collaborations with artists including Jennifer Hudson, Charli XCX, Ellie Goulding” and Rita Ora. In 2019, she released “in my defense” And then “End of an Era” in 2021.

Azalea was nominated for four Grammy Awards in the categories of Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Best Rap Album and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. She also has her mother Baby Onyx with her ex playboy Karti.

After sharing the news of her return, Azalea tweeted the next day: “I won’t talk about dates, direction or anything, just that it will happen and there will be a budget.” She shared on Twitter that she will continue to release everything through her own label Bad Dreams.

While there aren’t many details about the music coming from Azalea, she has confirmed that music will be released in the near future.