Switek, who bowed out of the Western & Southern Open quarterfinals on Thursday, raised the issue at a press conference with reporters a day earlier, saying she “didn’t feel good” when using the lighter balls.

“I don’t know why they’re different than men,” she said, via ESPN.

“I don’t know that 15 years ago, women had elbow injuries because the balls were too high, and they changed them to women’s balls, but now we’re so physically prepared, I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

Switek said when She practices for the US Open At home, she uses balls designated for the men’s tournament, raising an issue with the WTA.

“I actually stopped pushing and trying to convince the WTA There was a war in Ukraine. And I focused on something else,” she said. “Yeah, but honestly, any tournament I played with these balls, I didn’t feel good.”

Amy Binder, the WTA’s senior vice president of global communications, told ESPN in a statement that the organization was looking into the issue after “a number of selected athletes” raised concerns.

“The rationale behind using a regular feel ball is that it limits the likelihood of arm, shoulder, elbow and wrist injuries,” says Binder. “This is something we will continue to monitor and discuss further with our athletes and our sports science teams.”

The US Open is the only major that uses different balls for the men’s and women’s competitions. Main draw play at the US Open begins on August 29 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.