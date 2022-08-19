New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Watermelon: This is the perfect summer fruit for backyard barbecues and pool parties.

It seems difficult to improve upon the perfection of watermelon, but there is a way to do so.

Just add a pinch of salt.

Domino’s Tests Viral Watermelon Pizza Recipe With Its Own Twist, TikTok Creator Chimes In

“Salt on watermelon is a big thing in the South,” says John Carpenter, executive chef of the signature restaurant at La Cantera Resort & Spa in San Antonio, Texas.

“Salt counteracts the bitter qualities of watermelon and enhances the sweetness,” he told Fox News Digital.

“The salt activates the salivary glands, which makes the watermelon look juicier than it already is.”

Fruit or vegetables? Take this quiz to test your healthy foods knowledge

Carpenter recommends coarse, flaky salt such as Maldon, Kosher or Himalayan as a supplement to the watermelon.

On its menu, his restaurant serves a tuna crudo dish with compressed watermelon and finished with Maldon salt.

Chef Isaac “Izzo” Walker calls salting watermelon a “low-key life hack.”

“Salt isn’t a spice or a season — it’s an enhancer, which means it just brings out the flavor of your food that’s already there,” Walker told Fox News Digital.

Eating this proportion of fruits and vegetables can help you live longer, study suggests

Adding salt to something sweet like watermelon is “a dance party for your taste buds,” he said.