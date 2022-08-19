closer
Watermelon: This is the perfect summer fruit for backyard barbecues and pool parties.

It seems difficult to improve upon the perfection of watermelon, but there is a way to do so.

Just add a pinch of salt.

“Salt on watermelon is a big thing in the South,” says John Carpenter, executive chef of the signature restaurant at La Cantera Resort & Spa in San Antonio, Texas.

Watermelon with salt is the new trend.

(iStock)

“Salt counteracts the bitter qualities of watermelon and enhances the sweetness,” he told Fox News Digital.

“The salt activates the salivary glands, which makes the watermelon look juicier than it already is.”

Carpenter recommends coarse, flaky salt such as Maldon, Kosher or Himalayan as a supplement to the watermelon.

According to John Carpenter, executive chef of La Cantera Resort's signature restaurant, salted watermelon counteracts the bitter qualities of watermelon and enhances the sweetness. Spa in San Antonio, Texas. Seen here, the signature restaurant's tuna crudo dish is served with compressed watermelon and finished with Maldon salt.

(John Carpenter)

On its menu, his restaurant serves a tuna crudo dish with compressed watermelon and finished with Maldon salt.

Chef Isaac “Izzo” Walker calls salting watermelon a “low-key life hack.”

Adding something salty to something sweet like watermelon is like a "dance party for your taste buds."

(iStock)

“Salt isn’t a spice or a season — it’s an enhancer, which means it just brings out the flavor of your food that’s already there,” Walker told Fox News Digital.

Adding salt to something sweet like watermelon is “a dance party for your taste buds,” he said.

